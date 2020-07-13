/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
73 Apartments for rent in Makakilo, HI with pool
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28
92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-834 Kinohi Place #11
92-834 Kinohe Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1224 sqft
Makakilo Mala - THIS WON"T LAST!!! - Awesome!! Totally renovated and remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, corner unit with ocean view from every room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-915 Welo St. Unit 105
92-915 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
891 sqft
2br/1ba with AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS PET FRIENDLY (HIPPM) (Kapolei, Makakilo) - Available now! Call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 Check out our video tour: https://youtu.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1235 Panana Street #33 - 1
92-1235 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1173 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in cool Makakilo. Corner unit with large storage shed and outdoor living space for family and friends.
Results within 1 mile of Makakilo
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
801 Kakala Street
801 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1332 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 parking, ready for long term rental. Full size indoor washer and dryer. This Kapolei community's amenities include a central public park, walk/bike paths, a playground, recreation area and swimming pool.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604
91-1027 Kama'aha Avenue, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
3br/2ba Townhouse in Kealakai at Kapolei (HIPPM) (Kapolei) - Available Now & Move-in Ready! Please call & text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 (808) 721-7990 for showing. Section 8 ok! See video tour: https://youtu.
Results within 5 miles of Makakilo
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1177 Waiemi Street
91-1177 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1225 sqft
91-1177 Waiemi Street Available 07/18/20 Fully Furnished Executive Rental in Hoakalei - Month to Month - $4000/mo - Do you need temporary lodging while waiting for escrow to close, waiting for housing, or for your home to be remodeled? Are you in
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1207 sqft
Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office (or 3rd Bedroom) - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D
91-271 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
811 sqft
2br/2ba Condo in SUNRISE (Ewa Beach) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1144 Waiemi St.
91-1144 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1688 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in the RESORT community of Hoakalei! - Amenities included for this beautiful rental are: BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, & PHONE as well as the use of the fitness center, pool, and tennis courts.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1560 sqft
Spacious and beautifully maintained 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home is move in ready. Text Property Manager, Lydia Bishop, RB-22403, Broker/Owner, Sesame Realty, LLC RB-22469 at 808-628-0331 for questions and/or showing requests.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-2109 Kaioli Street
91-2109 Kai'oli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1196 sqft
MOVE IN AVAILABILITY: September 1, 2020. Well maintained House and Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home with well maintained yard. Fabulous neighborhood located at Ocean Point with community pool and close to shopping center.
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1240 Kaileolea
91-1240 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1820 sqft
91-1240 Kaileolea Available 08/01/20 Resort Community Hoakalei-Kuapapa - Price adjustment. Available on 08/01/2020. Was former Model home. 4 bedroom / 3 full bath home in the Community of Kuapapa at Hoakalei.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1498 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/ 2 Car garage in the highly desired community of Parkside.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1452 Noelo Street
91-1452 Noelo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2620 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1st .This home has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4bath home in the desired Ewa By Gentry-Sonoma community. One bedroom with full bath on lower level. Large extension with full bath and closet could be a media/entertainment area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1003 Kanela Street
91-1003 Kanela Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1512 sqft
Ewa Beach home with open concept living. Ground floor has living, dining and kitchen. Bedrooms are located upstairs. Amenities include access to pool, BBQ area and cabanas. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1445 Kaikohola Street
91-1445 Kaikohola Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1625 sqft
Great family home -- ready to move-in condition with security gated entrance. Neighborhood pool just a few yards away. A must see to appreciate!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1521 Aliinui Drive #13G
92-1521 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1261 sqft
Live in style surrounded by great design and amenities. Lounge by the pool or have dinner in the neighborhood. Fairways is a resort-style community within Ko Olina Resorts, including many outdoor activities.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1001 Keaunui Drive
91-1001 Keaunui Drive Road, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 7/1. Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft area on 2nd floor... use it as an upstairs family room. Central AC, covered patio in the back, fenced yard, washer/dryer, 2-car garage.
Similar Pages
Makakilo 2 BedroomsMakakilo 3 BedroomsMakakilo Apartments with BalconyMakakilo Apartments with Garage
Makakilo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMakakilo Apartments with ParkingMakakilo Apartments with PoolMakakilo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI