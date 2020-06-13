Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Lahaina, HI with garage

Lahaina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402
15 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 E Kuu Aku Lane, #315
45 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1395 sqft
Hoonanea Townhome - 3-bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, large tiled backyard. Large master bedroom on top floor. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Unfurnished, Pets ok. Right in the heart of Lahaina. Property is currently on the market.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
28 E Kuu Aku Ln Unit 508
28 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
Bright and Sunny UNFURNISHED Townhouse 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath w/ Attached 1 Car Garage + 1 Designated Parking Space, 4 zone split A/C system, covered lanai, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Mountain Views, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Front
Results within 1 mile of Lahaina

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39
139 Kualapa Pl, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,450
1799 sqft
Furnished Kaanapali Luxury Living!! - This wonderful, fully furnished, Kaanapali home with ocean views on the world famous KAANAPALI KAI golf course is in a gated community. This is a 2 bedroom unit with an office, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Lahaina

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
305 Ekoa Place
305 Ekoa Place, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Honokeana Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs
99 Hui Road F, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Napili Townhouse - (50% off First Months Rent Incentive) Pet Friendly...This unique townhouse property is a large two bedroom + loft which can be utilized as a bedroom + 2 bathrooms. Single car garage, new appliances. New carpet, raised living room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
41 Kokea Street #1004
41 Kokea St, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1296 sqft
NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completed in 2014 - Great ocean views!!, cool climate, Wailuku heights area. this well kept town home , recently built, granite countertops, tile and carpet floors, great 2 story town home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
267 Nakoa Drive
267 Nakoa Drive, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Beautiful home in Wailuku - https://www.prophawaii.com (application available) Showing is scheduled upon request. 3BR / 2.5Ba 1558.ft2 Garage Available now.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop
71 Kumulaau Ohia Street, Wailuku, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1860 sqft
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
457 Palani Place
457 Palani Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1658 sqft
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lahaina, HI

Lahaina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

