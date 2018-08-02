15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space. There is a $35 fee for credit check and application processing. Renters insurance is required. This unit is available 05/01/2020, Rent $2800.00 + $2800.00 deposit. Contact Bud at 808-280-0435 or kilmerb001@hawaii.rr.com for a showing or with questions. Bud is a broker (RB18638) with Maui Realtors, Leasing Division, in Lahaina. This is a non-smoking unit including "E" cigarettes and medical marijuana. PLEASE DO NOT FILL OUT A RENTAL APPLICATION BEFORE VIEWING THE CONDO.



(RLNE2869712)