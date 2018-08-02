All apartments in Lahaina
Find more places like 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lahaina, HI
/
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402

15 E Kuu Aku Ln · (808) 280-0435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lahaina
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI 96761
Moalii Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space. There is a $35 fee for credit check and application processing. Renters insurance is required. This unit is available 05/01/2020, Rent $2800.00 + $2800.00 deposit. Contact Bud at 808-280-0435 or kilmerb001@hawaii.rr.com for a showing or with questions. Bud is a broker (RB18638) with Maui Realtors, Leasing Division, in Lahaina. This is a non-smoking unit including "E" cigarettes and medical marijuana. PLEASE DO NOT FILL OUT A RENTAL APPLICATION BEFORE VIEWING THE CONDO.

(RLNE2869712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 have any available units?
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 currently offering any rent specials?
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 pet-friendly?
No, 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lahaina.
Does 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 offer parking?
Yes, 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 does offer parking.
Does 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 have a pool?
No, 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 does not have a pool.
Does 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 have accessible units?
No, 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SUNSET TERRACE
3626 Lower Honoapiilani Rd
Lahaina, HI 96761

Similar Pages

Lahaina 2 BedroomsLahaina 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Lahaina Apartments with GarageLahaina Apartments with Parking
Lahaina Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wailuku, HIMakawao, HIKahului, HI
Pukalani, HINapili-Honokowai, HIWailea, HI
Kihei, HIKula, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity