All apartments in Kihei
Find more places like 8 Kaikane Place - D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kihei, HI
/
8 Kaikane Place - D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

8 Kaikane Place - D

8 Kaikane Pl · (808) 879-0080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kihei
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8 Kaikane Pl, Kihei, HI 96753
Waiohuli Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Kaikane Place - D · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage in Kihei - Newly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage with washer & dryer.
Tenant pays Wifi & cable, electricity

No smoking, no pets, not HUD approved

$25 non refundable application fee, apply on our website
$1700.00 rent + $1700.00 deposit

Please do not disturb tenants or walk on property. Contact Marnel Lozano for showings by appointment only, (808)463-2526.

Marnel Lozano, RS-79673
Realtor & Property Mgr.
Email: marnel@destinationmaui.net
Destination Maui Realty, LLC RB-17189
Website: www.destinationmauirealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5777852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Kaikane Place - D have any available units?
8 Kaikane Place - D has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8 Kaikane Place - D currently offering any rent specials?
8 Kaikane Place - D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Kaikane Place - D pet-friendly?
No, 8 Kaikane Place - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kihei.
Does 8 Kaikane Place - D offer parking?
No, 8 Kaikane Place - D does not offer parking.
Does 8 Kaikane Place - D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Kaikane Place - D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Kaikane Place - D have a pool?
No, 8 Kaikane Place - D does not have a pool.
Does 8 Kaikane Place - D have accessible units?
No, 8 Kaikane Place - D does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Kaikane Place - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Kaikane Place - D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Kaikane Place - D have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Kaikane Place - D does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 Kaikane Place - D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kihei 2 BedroomsKihei 3 Bedrooms
Kihei Apartments with ParkingKihei Apartments with Pool
Kihei Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIWailuku, HIMakawao, HI
Kahului, HIPukalani, HINapili-Honokowai, HI
Wailea, HIKula, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity