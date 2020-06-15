8 Kaikane Place - D

Amenities
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage in Kihei - Newly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage with washer & dryer.
Tenant pays Wifi & cable, electricity
No smoking, no pets, not HUD approved
$25 non refundable application fee, apply on our website
$1700.00 rent + $1700.00 deposit
Please do not disturb tenants or walk on property. Contact Marnel Lozano for showings by appointment only, (808)463-2526.
Marnel Lozano, RS-79673
Realtor & Property Mgr.
Email: marnel@destinationmaui.net
Destination Maui Realty, LLC RB-17189
Website: www.destinationmauirealty.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5777852)