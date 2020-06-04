61 Laumakani Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance fenced in back yard.



Available for move-in August 1st. Tenant responsible for utilities, sewer, trash, water, and GET. Home is being offered unfurnished with appliances pictured.



Pets allowed with additional pet deposit and $50/month/pet.

Meadowlands 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with garage ready for you to move in!