Home
/
Kihei, HI
/
61 Laumakani Loop
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:13 AM

61 Laumakani Loop

61 Laumakani Loop · (808) 892-3382
Location

61 Laumakani Loop, Kihei, HI 96753
Waiohuli Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance fenced in back yard.

Available for move-in August 1st. Tenant responsible for utilities, sewer, trash, water, and GET. Home is being offered unfurnished with appliances pictured.

Pets allowed with additional pet deposit and $50/month/pet.
Meadowlands 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with garage ready for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Laumakani Loop have any available units?
61 Laumakani Loop has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Laumakani Loop have?
Some of 61 Laumakani Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Laumakani Loop currently offering any rent specials?
61 Laumakani Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Laumakani Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Laumakani Loop is pet friendly.
Does 61 Laumakani Loop offer parking?
Yes, 61 Laumakani Loop does offer parking.
Does 61 Laumakani Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Laumakani Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Laumakani Loop have a pool?
No, 61 Laumakani Loop does not have a pool.
Does 61 Laumakani Loop have accessible units?
No, 61 Laumakani Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Laumakani Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Laumakani Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Laumakani Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 61 Laumakani Loop has units with air conditioning.
