61 Laumakani Loop

Amenities
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance fenced in back yard.
Available for move-in August 1st. Tenant responsible for utilities, sewer, trash, water, and GET. Home is being offered unfurnished with appliances pictured.
Pets allowed with additional pet deposit and $50/month/pet.
Meadowlands 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with garage ready for you to move in!