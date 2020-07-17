All apartments in Kihei
480 Kenolio Road #12-203
480 Kenolio Road #12-203

480 Kenolio Road · (808) 244-7142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

480 Kenolio Road, Kihei, HI 96753
Waiakoa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Unit (NOT HUD APPRVD) - Upstairs unit. Washer and Dryer. Newly renovated unit.

LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease.

TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES

NOT HUD or Section 8 approved.
NO PETS
NO SMOKING.

*** NOTICE ** As per today's regulations and guidelines, we are limiting visitors to our office. Please APPLY ONLINE, on our website or drop off your application in our drop box with your application fee or current credit report **

MUST go through RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS:

Criteria: On approved credit. If past due amount is more than $1000, court judgments, collections, or more than 3 delinquencies it will not be approved. We also check to make sure your income is sufficient to pay the rent. If you have landlord evictions, it will NOT be approved. Must have sufficient income that nets twice the rent amount. Even if you don't have credit, we still run a credit check.

Co-signers must meet above criteria and be on the lease as well.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5175845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 have any available units?
480 Kenolio Road #12-203 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 currently offering any rent specials?
480 Kenolio Road #12-203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 pet-friendly?
No, 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kihei.
Does 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 offer parking?
No, 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 does not offer parking.
Does 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 have a pool?
No, 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 does not have a pool.
Does 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 have accessible units?
No, 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 Kenolio Road #12-203 does not have units with air conditioning.
