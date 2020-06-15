All apartments in Kihei
2387 S Kihei Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2387 S Kihei Rd

2387 S Kihei Rd · (808) 879-0080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2387 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI 96753
Kama`ole Ahupua`a

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2387 S Kihei Rd · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Kihei Alii Kai 1 bed 1 bath - Wake up in the morning and enjoy the views of Kahoolawe and Molokini from your living room. This spacious 1 bed 1 bath unit comes furnished. All new major appliances, new back splash in kitchen, new shower surround and upgraded flooring. This is South Maui living at its finest.

Available June 2st, 2020 for a 6 month lease.

NO SMOKING/NO PETS

Includes water & trash, basic cable & wifi.
Electricity is tenants responsibility. One parking stall.

$25 non refundable application fee, apply on our website
$1850.00 rent + $1850.00 deposit

Contact Marnel Lozano for showings by appointment only, (808)463-2526.

Please do not disturb tenants.

Marnel Lozano, RS-79673
Realtor & Property Mgr.
Email: marnel@destinationmaui.net
Destination Maui Realty, LLC RB-17189
Website: www.destinationmauirealty.com

(RLNE2179943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2387 S Kihei Rd have any available units?
2387 S Kihei Rd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2387 S Kihei Rd have?
Some of 2387 S Kihei Rd's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2387 S Kihei Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2387 S Kihei Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2387 S Kihei Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2387 S Kihei Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kihei.
Does 2387 S Kihei Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2387 S Kihei Rd does offer parking.
Does 2387 S Kihei Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2387 S Kihei Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2387 S Kihei Rd have a pool?
No, 2387 S Kihei Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2387 S Kihei Rd have accessible units?
No, 2387 S Kihei Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2387 S Kihei Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2387 S Kihei Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2387 S Kihei Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2387 S Kihei Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
