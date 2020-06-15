2387 S Kihei Rd

Amenities

parking recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Kihei Alii Kai 1 bed 1 bath - Wake up in the morning and enjoy the views of Kahoolawe and Molokini from your living room. This spacious 1 bed 1 bath unit comes furnished. All new major appliances, new back splash in kitchen, new shower surround and upgraded flooring. This is South Maui living at its finest.



Available June 2st, 2020 for a 6 month lease.



NO SMOKING/NO PETS



Includes water & trash, basic cable & wifi.

Electricity is tenants responsibility. One parking stall.



$25 non refundable application fee, apply on our website

$1850.00 rent + $1850.00 deposit



Contact Marnel Lozano for showings by appointment only, (808)463-2526.



Please do not disturb tenants.



Marnel Lozano, RS-79673

Realtor & Property Mgr.

Email: marnel@destinationmaui.net

Destination Maui Realty, LLC RB-17189

Website: www.destinationmauirealty.com



(RLNE2179943)