Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

44 Kunihi Lane #222

44 Kunihi Ln · (808) 244-7142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 Kunihi Ln, Kahului, HI 96732
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 44 Kunihi Lane #222 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo (NOT HUD APPRVD) - PROCESS BY APPLICATION **

*** NOTICE ** Due to the recent events, we encourage everyone to please APPLY ONLINE, on our website, to eliminate the traffic into our office.

If you would like an application emailed to you, please reply to this posting.

Second floor.

Washer / Dryer. Two parking stalls.

NOT HUD or Section 8 approved.
NO PETS
NO SMOKING.

ALL OCCUPANTS MUST be listed on the lease.

UTILITIES tenants pay: Electric, cable and internet. Water included.

MUST GO THROUGH RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS:
https://shoretoshore.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=a6071346-c963-422b-b233-512127594ba7&source=Website

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4042956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

