44 Kunihi Lane #222

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo (NOT HUD APPRVD) - PROCESS BY APPLICATION **



*** NOTICE ** Due to the recent events, we encourage everyone to please APPLY ONLINE, on our website, to eliminate the traffic into our office.



If you would like an application emailed to you, please reply to this posting.



Second floor.



Washer / Dryer. Two parking stalls.



NOT HUD or Section 8 approved.

NO PETS

NO SMOKING.



ALL OCCUPANTS MUST be listed on the lease.



UTILITIES tenants pay: Electric, cable and internet. Water included.



MUST GO THROUGH RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS:

https://shoretoshore.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=a6071346-c963-422b-b233-512127594ba7&source=Website



