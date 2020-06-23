111 Kahului Beach Road

Amenities

Beautiful West Maui mountain view and ocean view! 2 bedroom/1.5 bath. Completely furnished, 1.5 miles from Maui Memorial Hospital. Car available to rent for $500 month, 2012 Honda Fit. All utilities included, including hi speed internet and netflix. Laundry across the hall. Unit has been recently upgraded, beautiful furnishings, stainless steel appliances. Close to Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Maui Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) and University of Hawaii. Walk to beach and harbor where cruise ships dock. Short ride to Kihei beaches, upcountry Maui, Iao Valley. Centrally located so easy to explore the island. Public transportation, Maui Bus, comes to complex. Very quiet and relaxing place including use of pool.