Kahului, HI
111 Kahului Beach Road
Last updated June 23 2020 at 8:47 AM

111 Kahului Beach Road

111 Kahului Beach Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Kahului Beach Road, Kahului, HI 96732
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 18

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Beautiful West Maui mountain view and ocean view! 2 bedroom/1.5 bath. Completely furnished, 1.5 miles from Maui Memorial Hospital. Car available to rent for $500 month, 2012 Honda Fit. All utilities included, including hi speed internet and netflix. Laundry across the hall. Unit has been recently upgraded, beautiful furnishings, stainless steel appliances. Close to Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Maui Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) and University of Hawaii. Walk to beach and harbor where cruise ships dock. Short ride to Kihei beaches, upcountry Maui, Iao Valley. Centrally located so easy to explore the island. Public transportation, Maui Bus, comes to complex. Very quiet and relaxing place including use of pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Kahului Beach Road have any available units?
111 Kahului Beach Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month.
What amenities does 111 Kahului Beach Road have?
Some of 111 Kahului Beach Road's amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and stainless steel.
Is 111 Kahului Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
111 Kahului Beach Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Kahului Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road is not pet friendly.
Does 111 Kahului Beach Road offer parking?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road does not offer parking.
Does 111 Kahului Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Kahului Beach Road have a pool?
Yes, 111 Kahului Beach Road has a pool.
Does 111 Kahului Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Kahului Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Kahului Beach Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road does not have units with air conditioning.
