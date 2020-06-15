All apartments in Kaanapali
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

50 Puu Anoano St #2604

50 Pu‘U Anoano Street · (808) 276-3715
Location

50 Pu‘U Anoano Street, Kaanapali, HI 96761
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
The Masters at Ka'anapali - Panoramic ocean, island and golf course views are yours at Mauis exclusive The Masters at Ka'anapali. A quiet gated community nestled in the Kaanapali hillside, this property features a variety of amenities including four tennis courts, two heated swimming pools, and two hot tubs. Located on the second floor this unfurnished condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Overlooking the ninth fairway, giving you unobstructed views of Ka'anapali Royal Golf Course. Access to nearby Whalers Village offers opportunities for upscale dining, shopping, and recreation to complete your island lifestyle!

$4500 a month plus utilities, one year lease. NO Smoking, No Pets. Shown by Appointment Only .

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5578482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 have any available units?
50 Puu Anoano St #2604 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 currently offering any rent specials?
50 Puu Anoano St #2604 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 pet-friendly?
No, 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaanapali.
Does 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 offer parking?
No, 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 does not offer parking.
Does 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 have a pool?
Yes, 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 has a pool.
Does 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 have accessible units?
No, 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Puu Anoano St #2604 does not have units with air conditioning.
