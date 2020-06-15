50 Puu Anoano St #2604

Amenities

pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

The Masters at Ka'anapali - Panoramic ocean, island and golf course views are yours at Mauis exclusive The Masters at Ka'anapali. A quiet gated community nestled in the Kaanapali hillside, this property features a variety of amenities including four tennis courts, two heated swimming pools, and two hot tubs. Located on the second floor this unfurnished condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Overlooking the ninth fairway, giving you unobstructed views of Ka'anapali Royal Golf Course. Access to nearby Whalers Village offers opportunities for upscale dining, shopping, and recreation to complete your island lifestyle!



$4500 a month plus utilities, one year lease. NO Smoking, No Pets. Shown by Appointment Only .



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5578482)