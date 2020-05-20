All apartments in Hilo
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:28 PM

84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1

84 Pukihae St · (808) 987-7171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84 Pukihae St, Hilo, HI 96720
Puu Eo Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Expansive Hamakua Coastline & Ocean & Mountain views!

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit on 14th floor at Bayshore Towers. Tastefully furnished with everything you need to enjoy the Hawaiian lifestyle. Window air conditioner in dining area.

Building has secure entry, assigned covered parking, gym, laundry, library, and pool and is located on the Ocean.

Amenities include:
> BBQ
> Pool
> Library
> Elevators
> Exercise room
> Resident Manager
> Party/Meeting Room
> Dedicated covered parking space

Very conveniently located close to downtown Hilo and close to all conveniences.

Included: TV Cable, Internet, electricity, gas, hot water, parking, sewer, water, rubbish collection, use of common area lounge, gym, pool & BBQ.

Appropriate Taxes to be applied.

Hawaii Tax # GE-114-677-6064-01

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 have any available units?
84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 have?
Some of 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilo.
Does 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 has a pool.
Does 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
