84 Pukihae St. #1402 - 1

Expansive Hamakua Coastline & Ocean & Mountain views!



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit on 14th floor at Bayshore Towers. Tastefully furnished with everything you need to enjoy the Hawaiian lifestyle. Window air conditioner in dining area.



Building has secure entry, assigned covered parking, gym, laundry, library, and pool and is located on the Ocean.



Amenities include:

> BBQ

> Pool

> Library

> Elevators

> Exercise room

> Resident Manager

> Party/Meeting Room

> Dedicated covered parking space



Very conveniently located close to downtown Hilo and close to all conveniences.



Included: TV Cable, Internet, electricity, gas, hot water, parking, sewer, water, rubbish collection, use of common area lounge, gym, pool & BBQ.



Appropriate Taxes to be applied.



Hawaii Tax # GE-114-677-6064-01