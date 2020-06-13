All apartments in Hilo
Hilo, HI
2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1

2405 Kalanianaole Street · No Longer Available
Hilo
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Furnished Apartments
Location

2405 Kalanianaole Street, Hilo, HI 96720
Waiakea Ahupua`a

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Incredible Ocean Views! Upscale condominium with two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and fantastic Pacific Ocean views! Exquisitely furnished with antique pieces and slate flooring. There is a King bed in master bedroom, Queen in second bedroom. Both are super comfortable memory foam. This beautiful unit comes turn-key, complete with all dishes, linens, cookware, dishwasher and washer/dryer in unit. Kitchen recently remodeled with granite countertops, new gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. All utilities are included. High speed Wireless Internet and Cable. Enjoy the pool and the blue, blue Pacific Ocean for the best snorkeling on this side of the Big Island. Assigned covered parking.

NO PETS AND NO SMOKING PLEASE.
Appropriate taxes apply. Hawaii Tax # GE/TA-106-315-1616-01

Owner has Realtor/Broker lic. in in Hawaii and Florida and related to agent.
Tawny Jade Bergman, REALTOR®, GRI
Principal Broker RB-19471
Jade Dream Properties, LLC RB-20920
PO Box 231 Papaikou, HI 96781
Tawny@JadeDream.com
(808) 987-7171 phone 1(877) 834-9166 fax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 have any available units?
2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilo, HI.
What amenities does 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 have?
Some of 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilo.
Does 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 has a pool.
Does 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
