2405 Kalanianaole Avenue PH8 - 1

Incredible Ocean Views! Upscale condominium with two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and fantastic Pacific Ocean views! Exquisitely furnished with antique pieces and slate flooring. There is a King bed in master bedroom, Queen in second bedroom. Both are super comfortable memory foam. This beautiful unit comes turn-key, complete with all dishes, linens, cookware, dishwasher and washer/dryer in unit. Kitchen recently remodeled with granite countertops, new gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. All utilities are included. High speed Wireless Internet and Cable. Enjoy the pool and the blue, blue Pacific Ocean for the best snorkeling on this side of the Big Island. Assigned covered parking.



NO PETS AND NO SMOKING PLEASE.

Appropriate taxes apply. Hawaii Tax # GE/TA-106-315-1616-01



Owner has Realtor/Broker lic. in in Hawaii and Florida and related to agent.

