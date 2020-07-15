Apartment List
/
HI
/
heeia
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Heeia, HI with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-045 Heeia Street
46-045 Heeia St, Heeia, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2697 sqft
ALII SHORES HOME in KANEOHE - There is no better way than waking up in a home planted between the Koolau mountains and the ocean. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home consists of 3 suites and two bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-369 Haiku Rd. -D9
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1385 sqft
New remodeled private and tranquil townhome in Eden at Haiku Woods. Soaring ceilings, huge picture windows, swimming pool, spa & sauna, all in an incredible rain forest setting. 2-garaged parking stalls. Close to MCBH and easy access to H-3 and Pali.
Results within 1 mile of Heeia

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe) 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included $1995/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 2009 Unit Sq.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Heeia

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
127 Aikahi Loop
127 Aikahi Loop, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
Aikahi Park - 2nd Floor One bedroom One bath apartment with private entry. Large wrap around deck. Full kitchen with lots of cabinets/storage. No pets please. Street parking only. No laundry available. Non smoking unit.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-337 Lulani Street
47-337 Lulani Street, Kahaluu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1919 sqft
47-337 Lulani Street Available 08/08/20 $3,600 2-BR, 2-Bath LULANI ST, AWESOME OCEAN VIEWS - Imagine standing on your deck next to your gas fire pit looking out on the ocean at sunset.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-464 Apau Loop
47-464 Apau Loop, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1191 sqft
This beautiful newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath home located in the heart of Kaneohe has great views of the mountains and a fresh feel to come home to. The windward mall is a short ride away to a great mall and plenty of shopping.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
820 Oneawa Street
820 Oneawa Street, Honolulu County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
1940 sqft
VERY NICE 5 Bed HOME CLOSE TO KAILUA TOWN This home is located in the Coconut Grove area of Kailua and is situated in one of Kailua's most desirable neighborhoods. Walking distance to Kailua Beach and a short 5-min drive to beautiful Kailua town.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
14 Aulike Street
14 Aulike Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1167 sqft
Central Kailua location with breezes & views of the mountains and sea! Clean & fresh 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with updated bathrooms and kitchen, newer appliances, tankless water heater, carpet, paint & fixtures.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
539 N. Kainalu Drive
539 North Kainalu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1725 sqft
Immaculate Island Style Home Just Two Blocks from Kailua Beach - One Block to Kailua Beach Access! Beautiful moss rock wall and large driveway welcomes you and your family or roommate into this bright island style charming home situated in the

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
413-A Kihapai St
413 Kihapai St, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
600 sqft
This move-in ready, charming home in the beach town of Kailua is available July 26! It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and is fully furnished with futon couch, closed entertainment center, cabinets, beds, linens and dressers.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Dr, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Kaneohe 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental with sunrise and sunset, Koolau mountain, and ocean views from the deck. The section you would rent is the 3bd./2ba. upstairs and there is a separate 3/1.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1
1015 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This breezy 2/2 END UNIT with 2 covered parking has 2 lanais overlooking the gardens and pool below. Private gardens behind you allow you to relax and enjoy your own piece of paradise.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
188 Aikahi Loop - 1
188 Aikahi Loop, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1086 sqft
Location, location, location! One of a kind in Kailua with private entrance and fantastic lanai over-looking gorgeous mountain views. Tastefully decorated with island style furnishings, both modern and antiques and captivating artwork too.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
172 Puiwa Road
172 Puiwa Road, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1436 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME THROUGH OUT! Open Concept LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN with WONDERFUL outdoor COVERED PATIO to entertain and BBQ and a Peek-a-Boo OCEAN VIEW.

1 of 24

Last updated April 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
629 Milokai St.
629 Milokai Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3338 sqft
$1000 Move in Bonus!!! Very Spacious by the Ocean 3BR/3BA/2CarGarage in Kaimalino - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 360 Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/post/7FC88/collection/7lbx1 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
308 Maluniu Avenue
308 Maluniu Avenue, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1938 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath Pool home located near Kailua Beach Park and just a short walk to Kailua town. kitchen is newer with granite countertops, the house has an inground pool that offers a lot of privacy for Coconut Grove.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-602 Kaneohe Bay Drive
44-602 Kaneohe Bay Dr, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1807 sqft
44-602 Kaneohe Bay Drive Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
245 Hualani St. B
245 Hualani Street, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1961 sqft
245 Hualani St. B - (245 HUA B) Available 08/01/20 Kailua Modern, Nostalgic Flair - Well maintained residence in Kalama/Coconut Grove. Built in 2007, nearly 2,000 sq.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
51 Kaumana Place
51 Kaumana Place, Honolulu County, HI
6 Bedrooms
$22,000
4500 sqft
Helen's Beach House in Kailua (Fully furnished 6 BR/6 BA w/pool) - With access to the world-famous Kailua Beach and its turquoise waters being just four houses away and shops, restaurants and grocery nearby, the location of Helen's Beach House could

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-648 Melekula Rd
47-648 Melekula Road, Ahuimanu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Move in ready Spacious 1bedroom Ahuimanu Area - Newer Spacious 1bdrm/1 bath home and patio. Quiet neighborhood Beautiful Ko'olau Mountain views. Shared washer & dryer in carport. Space for 2 cars tandem. Split Ac being added.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Heeia, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Heeia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Honolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI
Kaneohe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIMililani Town, HIWest Loch Estate, HIOcean Pointe, HIMakakilo, HIHaleiwa, HIWaialua, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College