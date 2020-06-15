54-124 Kealalani Pl.

Amenities

Hauula-Single Family Home Fully Renovated | 3-bed, 2-bath w/ a large yard available for RENT today! - Escape away today into the scenic views and atmosphere of Oahu's one-of-a-kind North Shore. Located in the primitive Hauula town, this single family home features 3-bed, 2-bath, with an open floor plan and is now available to rent! Being fully renovated the property includes resilient vinyl plank flooring, new paint, an on-site separate laundry room,with covered lanai-leaving you with endless possibilities to make this 5675 square foot lot your very own private getaway. An additional benefit- it's safe and secure being located at the end of a cul-de-sac! Application fee: $25.00, No smoking/No pets, Renter's insurance will be required if accepted. Home is available for immediate move in. Schedule a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4150828)