Hauula, HI
54-124 Kealalani Pl.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

54-124 Kealalani Pl.

54-124 Kealalani Place · (808) 792-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

54-124 Kealalani Place, Hauula, HI 96717
Koolauloa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 54-124 Kealalani Pl. · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Hauula-Single Family Home Fully Renovated | 3-bed, 2-bath w/ a large yard available for RENT today! - Escape away today into the scenic views and atmosphere of Oahu's one-of-a-kind North Shore. Located in the primitive Hauula town, this single family home features 3-bed, 2-bath, with an open floor plan and is now available to rent! Being fully renovated the property includes resilient vinyl plank flooring, new paint, an on-site separate laundry room,with covered lanai-leaving you with endless possibilities to make this 5675 square foot lot your very own private getaway. An additional benefit- it's safe and secure being located at the end of a cul-de-sac! Application fee: $25.00, No smoking/No pets, Renter's insurance will be required if accepted. Home is available for immediate move in. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54-124 Kealalani Pl. have any available units?
54-124 Kealalani Pl. has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 54-124 Kealalani Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
54-124 Kealalani Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54-124 Kealalani Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 54-124 Kealalani Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hauula.
Does 54-124 Kealalani Pl. offer parking?
No, 54-124 Kealalani Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 54-124 Kealalani Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54-124 Kealalani Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54-124 Kealalani Pl. have a pool?
No, 54-124 Kealalani Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 54-124 Kealalani Pl. have accessible units?
No, 54-124 Kealalani Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 54-124 Kealalani Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 54-124 Kealalani Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54-124 Kealalani Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 54-124 Kealalani Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
