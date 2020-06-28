/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 28 2020 at 12:50 AM
87 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Aiea, HI
1 of 17
Last updated June 28 at 07:57am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Wednesday, 7/1/2020 at 2:00 pm By: RAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 13
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 16
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-501 Koauka Loop
98-501 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
958 sqft
Fantastic, unobstructed views of Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, and city views. Great location across the street from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center with Macy's, Sears, movie theaters, Pali Momi medical center, and great restaurants.
1 of 9
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-099 Uao Place
98-099 Uao Pl, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
757 sqft
Available now, 722 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 covered parking, condo at Lele Pono in Aiea/Pearlridge. Unit offers washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, new vinyl laminate flooring, freshly painted walls.
1 of 9
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1
98-633 Kilinoe St, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
947 sqft
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1 Available 12/23/19 Chateau Newtown 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with 2 parking stalls - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor townhouse has no neighbors behind and comes with 2 open parking stalls.
Results within 5 miles of Aiea
1 of 6
Last updated June 28 at 07:57am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3045 Ala Napuaa Place
3045 Ala Napuaa Place, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Wednesday, 7/1/2020 at 4:00 pm By: RAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 9
Last updated June 28 at 07:57am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.
1 of 24
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
2920 Ala Ilima St. Unit 506
2920 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
870 sqft
2920 Ala Ilima St. #506 - Lakeshore Tower - 2 BD/ 2BA/ 1PKG - CALL OR TEXT JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS-82818) FOR VIEWING @ 808-383-6570 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 11
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
990 Ala Nanala St. #15B
990 Ala Nanala Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1022 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Franklin Towers / Salt Lake) - Rarely available with only TWO units per floor and loads of amenities!! Conveniently located near Schools, Military Installations (Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Camp Smith, Fort
1 of 15
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3050 Ala Poha Pl 14W
3050 Ala Poha Place, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
980 sqft
Unit 14W Available 07/15/20 Country Club Vista - Property Id: 295234 Gorgeous panoramic view of Ko'olaus and country club with cool Trade Wind breezes on the upper floors.
1 of 16
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/31/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every window in the unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203
94-570 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
791 sqft
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203 Available 07/01/20 WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele.
1 of 12
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202
94-970 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
942 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines.
1 of 11
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201
94-1481 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
797 sqft
The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc Property Managers (808) 487-8700 FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1090 Ala Napunani Street
1090 Ala Napunani Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
902 sqft
Available 6/25. 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2 covered parking stalls (separate, not tandem) at Country Club Village. Great location in Salt Lake with easy access to the freeway. Close to Tripler, Ft Shafter, and Pearl Harbor Hickam.
1 of 10
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5090 Likini Street
5090 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1039 sqft
Country Club Plaza. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 secured parking, Pool. Tennis court, close to Tripler Army Hosp, Ft. Shafter, Pearl Harbor, Hon. Intl. Airport or Hickam AFB. No Pets, Sec. 8 or Smoking in unit. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-870 Lumiauau Street
94-870 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
723 sqft
Rarely available and beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath/1 parking unit in Hoomaka Village. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded, and new tile flooring! Located in Waikele close to shopping, dining, schools, parks and more.
1 of 22
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3054 Ala Poha Place
3054 Ala Poha Place, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
869 sqft
Clean and ready to move in Unit offers two parking, and includes water, sewer, electricity high floor with outstanding views of golf course swimming pool, recreation room, jogging path, ceiling fans, washer, dryer, refrigerator, dish washer, and
1 of 15
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5070 Likini Street, #310W
5070 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1039 sqft
Country Club Plaza - Upgraded and Spacious 2/2/1 - A must see! - Welcome to Country Club Plaza.
Results within 10 miles of Aiea
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
$
9 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
948 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
1 of 9
Last updated June 28 at 07:57am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
923 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 28 at 07:57am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1133 Koolani Drive
95-1133 Koolani Drive, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
804 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1166 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1. HAVENS OF I'I VISTA in Mililani Mauka's is a gated townhouse community.
1 of 22
Last updated June 28 at 07:57am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
757 Kinalau Place
757 Kinalau Place, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
786 sqft
Hale O Pumehana 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 assigned cover parking. This unit was recently renovated with attention to detail designs, All top end appliances, flooring, window coverings, carpet, a/c, and much more.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI