furnished apartments
38 Furnished Apartments for rent in Whitemarsh Island, GA
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
332 Mapmaker Lane
332 Mapmaker Lane, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1016 sqft
Battery Point Plantation - This Whitemarsh Island house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen is furnished with a stove and refrigerator and overlooks the dining area and living room. Fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Whitemarsh Island
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Victorian District-West
1 Unit Available
123 W Park Avenue
123 West Park Avenue, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
888 sqft
Virtual tour available! Fully furnished 1 Bedroom condo located steps to Forsyth Park. This property features a cozy sitting room set off by a nostalgic brick decorative fireplace and a flatscreen TV on the wall above it.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Victorian District-West
1 Unit Available
109 W Bolton Street
109 West Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
Virtual tour available! Nicknamed Bolton Forsyth Suite, this fully furnished and renovated one bedroom condo is available as a month-to-month rental with all utilities included.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
412 E Gaston Street
412 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2296 sqft
Virtual tour available! Beautiful, fully furnished rental home near Forsyth Park with HEATED pool and gated parking space. The home boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and plenty of space for relaxation.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
217 E Charlton Street
217 East Charlton Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tour available! Spacious one bedroom penthouse just off of Lafayette Square. This fully furnished unit has been thoughtfully designed with beautiful furniture and comfy beds.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
546 E Congress Street
546 East Congress Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1260 sqft
Virtual tour available! This two bedroom, two and a half bath rental home puts you just a block away from River St and steps to Broughton. Off-street parking space included! The property comes fully furnished with all the comforts of home.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
312 E Liberty Street
312 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1012 sqft
Enjoy Savannah's Historic District and Experience Southern lifestyle living at its finest. Open to 6 Month + Lease. This gorgeous historic furnished condo apartment in the heart of Savannah's historic district.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
25 W Gordon Street
25 West Gordon Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,750
1650 sqft
Exquisitely Furnished Large Garden Level executive rental in very desirable location adjacent to "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" mansion, Mercer House, in the Design District close to Forsyth Park.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
101 Barnard Street
101 Barnard Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1516 sqft
Sophisticated urban space located right in the heart of the city - moments away from fantastic restaurants, museums, shopping, entertainment, SCAD, and Telfair Square.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
507 Price Street
507 Price Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1240 sqft
Great Location on price st! This Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with courtyard and parking just bring your clothes and tv! Located near SCAD and walking distance to downtown! Washer & Dryer Included!
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Beach Institute
1 Unit Available
547 East Macon Street
547 East Macon Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
650 sqft
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath cottage with charming architectural details in the historic district. Fully furnished and features private courtyard with deck and includes washer dryer and offstreet parking. Large closets provide great storage.
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
464 Montgomery Street
464 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2259 sqft
Your executive home awaits! No need to stay in hotels when you will have every comfort needed at this fully furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath beautiful townhome located in the historic district downtown.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
419 E Taylor St
419 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This impressive second story apartment was tastefully renovated for those looking for a sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for extended stays.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
165 West Bay Street Unit 302
165 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo - Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo. Includes 1 City Garage indoor parking space. Living room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beach Institute
1 Unit Available
522 E Taylor St
522 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This executive rental offers all of the amenities one could hope for while staying an extended period of time. Located in the quieter, residential area of the Downtown Historic District, you are surrounded by tree-line views.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Victorian District-East
1 Unit Available
1111 Lincoln St
1111 Lincoln Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Enjoy Savannah's Victorian District only blocks away from the city's largest green space, Forsyth Park. Fit for an extended stay - Private parking, enclosed spacious backyard, and plenty of space to spread out.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
629 East 46th Street Lower
629 East 46th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
16 West Jones Street
16 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
You will love this renovated, quaint apartment, in a great 1850 historic home, first block of beautiful Jones Street. New taupe paint will blend in with any color scheme. 5 small rooms make a great mini-suite.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
414 E Gaston St
414 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This Two-story modern row home sits among one of Savannah's most known streets, Gaston Street. Boasting two bedrooms and a private courtyard, with an ample amount of private parking.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
805 Whitaker St. Apt # 3
805 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
723 sqft
805 Whitaker St. Apt # 3 Available 06/14/20 Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo adjacent to Forsyth Park - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo adjacent to Forsyth Park. Oak floors. Spacious living room. Separate dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
120 E Charlton Ln
120 East Charlton Lane, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
600 sqft
1 BED | 1 BATH | SHORT TERM | EXECUTIVE RENTAL | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Cozy Carriage House on Charlton Lane with views of Lafayette Square. Furnished One Bedroom One Bath apartment in the heart of the historic district.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
321 Abercorn Street Unit 110
321 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
780 sqft
1 BED | 1.5 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT | FULLY FURNISHED - Beautiful corner loft apartment in the coveted Lafayette building.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
620 East 48th St- Upper
620 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Ardsley Park Apartment - This second floor apartment features two bedrooms, one bathroom & living room. Kitchen is furnished with stove and refrigerator. Large deck. Central heat & air. Laundry connections are located in the garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
101 Barnard St. Unit 305
101 Barnard St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo - Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo.
