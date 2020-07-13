/
pet friendly apartments
73 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Skidaway Island, GA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Gossamer Lane
11 Gossamer Lane, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2709 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Landings Executive 3 Bedroom home - This executive home in the Landings, Savannah's premier gated community, featured 3 bedrooms 2 and a half bath including dining room, laundry room and den with brick fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Paradise Park
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Paradise Park
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Southside
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
113 Ladonna Drive
113 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
922 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath duplex on Wilmington Island! Freshly painted and great location across from May Howard school. Washer/dryer hookups in large laundry room. Large back yard with patio. Small pets considered.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home is a 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
503 Parkersburg Rd
503 Parkersburg Road, Isle of Hope, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Isle of Hope Savannah Georgia - Property Id: 304857 A charming home located in Charming Isle of Hope. Close to churches stores community pool. Walk along historic Bluff drive ride bike inder tree lined streets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
208 Wesley St
208 Wesley Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
Three bedroom house on Savannah Southside - Three bedroom house with a large backyard on Savannah's Southside. This home features windows that let in plenty of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2510 Nottingham Drive
2510 Nottingham Drive, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
Available June 17th - Available June 17th!!! Great Single Story Home Located in Midtown Savannah. Too Much Character to mention it all. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Den and Spacious Sunroom with AC. Large Fenced Yard.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
607 Jackson Boulevard
607 Jackson Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1170 sqft
Cozy brick home located in mid town Savannah. Located close to groceries, shopping and more. Please call our office to schedule your showing today.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1303 Wilmington Island Road
1303 Wilmington Island Road, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
3BR/2BA ranch located in the heart of Wilmington Island. This home features a two car garage, living room, dining room, family room and separate laundry room. The home also has large fenced back yard and large driveway.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
703 Stuart Street
703 Stuart Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Great three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home centrally located in midtown near Oakdale. Conveniently located close to shopping, highway access, and ten minutes to historic Downtown Savannah.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
14 Flagship Court
14 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Can rent by room or the whole house. Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Savannah.
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
48 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$896
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
12 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,220
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.