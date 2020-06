Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Fresh and clean one level living. 2 BR/1 BTH with all living areas on one level and no steps from parking. This unit includes a private driveway (to front door), carport, screened porch and laundry closet with W/D connections for stackable in kitchen. Need storage? There are two large rooms in finished basement or use those rooms for an additional (third) bedroom and living space. Slider in basement exits to private back and side yard in a quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint and window treatments throughout. Unit also has basement access to a 30 foot deep one car garage. 10 minute drive to the intersection of Main and Market St, 7 minutes to Battlefield Pkwy shopping/food. Owner provides lawn maintenance. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Short term lease available for additional $100/mth Adult dog (20 lb max) will be considered on a case by case basis with refundable pet deposit.