Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

55+ Houston Springs Community, Charming 2BD/2B Home Located right on the Golf Course, Lawn Care included. Open concept, Light, Airy and Spacious! These all describe this lovely home w/office and separate dining room.Very large screened in deck w/outside grill pad. Perfect area for entertaining, watching golfers or admiring the occasional wildlife. Gated resort living with 2 clubhouses, tennis courts, pool and golf course. Rent includes AC filters delivered monthly. No Pets