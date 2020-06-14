Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Macon, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Macon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
The Vistas
4150 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1065 sqft
The Vistas in Macon, GA, offer spacious one- and two-bedroom homes. Amenities include in-unit laundry, whirlpool Jacuzzi, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in shelving. Access to pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Legacy at River Crossing
1800 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$670
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1250 sqft
Experience a better way of living at our apartments for rent in North Macon, GA! At Legacy at River Crossing you’ll live like you're on vacation with luxury community features including an Olympic-sized pool, fitness center, clubhouse, fire pit,
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Austin Chase
291 Plantation Centre Dr N, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1332 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community includes garage, business center, gym and tennis court. Located close to parks, dining, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Falls at Spring Creek
1900 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Feeling Of Home, The Neighborhood Of Choice in Macon, GA Nestled within 45 acres of lush landscaping, Falls at Spring Creek is North Macon's most prestigious address.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Rivoli Run
200 Charter Ln, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$767
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$798
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,056
1362 sqft
We pride ourselves in creating the most enjoyable, valuable and comfortable apartment rental experience possible.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
The Station at River Crossing
214 Sheraton Boulevard, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1346 sqft
Welcome to The Station at River Crossing located in Macon, Georgia! Our luxury community is located in the heart of some of Macon's best hotspots with local dining, entertainment, and shopping all within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:38pm
2 Units Available
River Walk Apartments
5578 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Explore all there is to experience while at home at River Walk Apartment Homes! This pet-friendly community features private balconies or patios, a fully-equipped fitness center, resort-style outdoor swimming pool with an expansive sundeck,
Results within 1 mile of Macon
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
103 Yearwood Drive
103 Yearwood Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1424 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with one car garage, great room w/ fireplace, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, open floor plan, privacy fence backyard in quiet neighborhood. All conveniently located within walking distance of schools.
Results within 5 miles of Macon
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
22 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4141 Irwinton Road
4141 Irwinton Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1458 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1458 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, storage space, ceiling fans,
Results within 10 miles of Macon

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
105 Tignor
105 Tignor Ct, Centerville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1874 sqft
All brick home with 3 bedrooms , 2 bath, formal dining room. Hardwood floors in living & dining areas. Tile in kitchen & baths, carpet in bedrooms. Master bath has dual vanities and jetted tub. Covered patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Macon, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Macon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

