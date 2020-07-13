Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Macon-Bibb apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
22 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
1176 sqft
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans withmodern updates in a prime location near the area’s best in dining and shopping – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.
Last updated July 10 at 08:49pm
2 Units Available
Forest Village Apartments
1481 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$659
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our single-story apartment homes offer quiet living in a wooded, park like setting. Forest Village is close to shopping, theaters and the unique historic downtown square offering antiques and fine dining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1392 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3824 Spencer Circle
3824 Spencer Circle, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$800
4 Bedrooms home with fireplace, fence yard with storage house & detached garage

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
625 Forest Hill Rd
625 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1929 sqft
*Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. *Great floor plan. *Recently renovated. *Fresh paint and light fixtures.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Sunnydale Drive
1024 Sunnydale Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$692
876 sqft
A charming rental home in Macon! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms --876 square feet --Open floor plan --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Wood floors --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air conditioning --Large

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3230 Napier Avenue
3230 Napier Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3230 Napier Avenue in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
135 Myrick
135 Myrick Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5444 sqft
This beautiful 5BR/4.5B home is located in Brown's Cove w/breathtaking views of lake, kitchen w/keeping room, fireplace, hardwoods, master-suite on main, salt water pool. Basement, w/wet bar, den, bedroom, full bath, storage.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1086 Clinton Road - 5
1086 Clinton Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
Newly renovated Luxurious apartment complex “SJ Apartment Homes" that is conveniently located near Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Dollar Tree, many Restaurants/Gas Stations and within walking distance from downtown Macon.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2761 Alandale Dr
2761 Alandale Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1244 sqft
Prelease today!!! - Beautiful home located in East Macon, minutes from dining, shopping and childcare. Full finished basement with bathroom attached, large backyard and sits on a corner lot accompanied with garage!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5888845)

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
3129 Stratford Drive
3129 Stratford Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1289 sqft
Nice house in a quiet neighborhood off of Shurling Drive. Hardwood floors throughout the house with large living areas. Master bedroom with built-in storage and attached full bathroom. Carport with extra storage and private, fenced back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Macon-Bibb
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
116 Augustus
116 Augustus Dr, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1836 sqft
Spacious floor plan with 2 living areas in a quiet neighborhood.New kitchen appliances. Outdoor Pets are per Owner approval.
Results within 5 miles of Macon-Bibb
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1326 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$890
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
96 Amber
96 Amber Drive, Byron, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1532 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2-car garage, sprinkler system and new shingles. Just steps away to the community playground with covered picnic area. Includes dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, and refrigerator.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1043 N Houston Dr
1043 North Houston Road, Warner Robins, GA
Studio
$1,000
2208 sqft
Rent reduced to $1000 a month for a 12 month term. Nice Building near the New Warner Robins Sports Complex on North Houston Rd, has 2208 Sq Ft of former medical building on .

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
113 Kingsbury Circle
113 Kingsbury Circle, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
This three bedroom/one bathroom house sits on a quiet street off of Watson Boulevard. Freshly painted interior with a large living room. Newly renovated modern hall bathroom.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
301 Westfield
301 Westfield Dr, Centerville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1438 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with a 2 Car Garage and Fenced in yard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
317 Timberwind
317 Timberwind Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1727 sqft
Nice family home with recent upgrades. Lots of natural light make this home feel open and airy. Beautiful and easy to clean LVP flooring in the main areas with new carpeting in the upstairs and bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Macon-Bibb, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Macon-Bibb apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

