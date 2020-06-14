Apartment List
/
GA
/
macon bibb
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:25 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA with garage

Macon-Bibb apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1392 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
22 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3230 Napier Avenue
3230 Napier Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3230 Napier Avenue in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5007 Zebulon Road
5007 Zebulon Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
Lease/Purchase and Owner Financing available

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3824 Spencer Circle
3824 Spencer Circle, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$800
4 Bedrooms home with fireplace, fence yard with storage house & detached garage

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
103 Yearwood Drive
103 Yearwood Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1424 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with one car garage, great room w/ fireplace, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, open floor plan, privacy fence backyard in quiet neighborhood. All conveniently located within walking distance of schools.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
243 Sky Hawk Lane
243 Sky Hawk Lane, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1993 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 243 Sky Hawk Lane in Macon-Bibb. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
135 Myrick
135 Myrick Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5444 sqft
This beautiful 5BR/4.5B home is located in Brown's Cove w/breathtaking views of lake, kitchen w/keeping room, fireplace, hardwoods, master-suite on main, salt water pool. Basement, w/wet bar, den, bedroom, full bath, storage.
Results within 1 mile of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$815
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
Results within 5 miles of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1326 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
105 Tignor
105 Tignor Ct, Centerville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1874 sqft
All brick home with 3 bedrooms , 2 bath, formal dining room. Hardwood floors in living & dining areas. Tile in kitchen & baths, carpet in bedrooms. Master bath has dual vanities and jetted tub. Covered patio.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
101 Mercer
101 Mercer Ct, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1902 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/17/2020!!! Enjoy a fresh new look in this brick ranch style home located on a .52 corner acre lot nestled in a quiet cul de sac.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
215 Merlot
215 Merlot Drive, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1344 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with 1 Car Garage, Big Kitchen, Patio and Fenced Yard. Zoned for Eagle Springs Elementary, Thomson Middle, and Northside High School. No pets allowed. Check schools for accuracy. Lawn Care is included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
127 Pleasant Hill
127 Pleasant Hill Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1490 sqft
Spacious 2 BR/2 BA patio home convenient to RAFB. Florida room, covered patio, jetted tub, gas log fireplace, 2-car garage. Rent includes a/c filters delivered monthly. Sorry, no pets except those required by Fair Housing Laws.
Results within 10 miles of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Huntington Chase
1010 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-75. Pet-friendly community on 23 acres of manicured grounds. Apartments feature living rooms with elongated windows, spa-like bathrooms with garden tubs, and private outdoor areas with outside storage. Free RV and boat storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 Grand Avenue
401 Grand Avenue, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1249 sqft
Great Family Home in Bonaire - This three bedroom and two bathroom house sits on a large corner lot in a desirable neighborhood. Fully fenced in backyard perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Large master suite with walk-in closet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
100 Piedmont Lane
100 Piedmont Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1590 sqft
Precious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home for rent in Bonaire! Open and spacious downstairs living areas with all bedrooms upstairs. Convenient to Robins AFB, schools, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
202 Twisted Laurel
202 Twisted Laurel Ln, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2399 sqft
Beautiful Wooded Subdivision!! Brand New All Brick 4BD/3B Home offers a Study/Office & Separate Dining Room as well as an Open Concept Kitchen with Island/Breakfast Bar & Spacious Eat-In.

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
100 Ledford
100 Ledford Way, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1446 sqft
Adorable 3BD/2B Home!!! Family neighborhood w/Hilltop Elementary down the street. Interior features vaulted ceilings, darkwood floors, large laundry room, carpet in bedrooms & ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
113 Saint Brendands
113 St Brenands Drive, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
1308 sqft
Very Nice 4BD/2B Home located in Aspen Woods and Veterans High School Zone. The Home has a Great Kitchen with new SS Appliances & Granite Countertops, New LVP Flooring & Carpet, New Paint. The backyard has a Privacy Fence, Patio and Outbuilding.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
306 Jasmine
306 Jasmine Way, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
Nice family home. This home has a split floor plan and bonus room upstairs over the garage. The kitchen has granite countertops and eat in kitchen. The living room is spacious and has fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Macon-Bibb, GA

Macon-Bibb apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Macon-Bibb 1 BedroomsMacon-Bibb 2 BedroomsMacon-Bibb 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMacon-Bibb 3 Bedrooms
Macon-Bibb Apartments with BalconyMacon-Bibb Apartments with GarageMacon-Bibb Apartments with GymMacon-Bibb Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Macon-Bibb Apartments with ParkingMacon-Bibb Apartments with PoolMacon-Bibb Dog Friendly ApartmentsMacon-Bibb Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Macon, GAWarner Robins, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAConyers, GAFayetteville, GA
Jonesboro, GALocust Grove, GACovington, GAPerry, GALovejoy, GA
Irondale, GAMilledgeville, GAJackson, GAGriffin, GAHampton, GA