2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
17 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
23 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1125 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$885
1220 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1333 sqft
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
1176 sqft
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with modern updates in a prime location – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
103 Yearwood Drive
103 Yearwood Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1424 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with one car garage, great room w/ fireplace, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, open floor plan, privacy fence backyard in quiet neighborhood. All conveniently located within walking distance of schools.
Results within 1 mile of Macon-Bibb
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
17 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
1093 sqft
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
Results within 5 miles of Macon-Bibb
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1111 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1110 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
52 Hamilton Woods Ct
52 Hamilton Woods Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1162 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious property and quiet subdivision - Property Id: 294918 The property is an average design, functionally satisfactory dwelling showing physical wear and tear typical for a home of such age.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
215 Merlot
215 Merlot Drive, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1344 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with 1 Car Garage, Big Kitchen, Patio and Fenced Yard. Zoned for Eagle Springs Elementary, Thomson Middle, and Northside High School. No pets allowed. Check schools for accuracy. Lawn Care is included.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
127 Pleasant Hill
127 Pleasant Hill Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1490 sqft
Spacious 2 BR/2 BA patio home convenient to RAFB. Florida room, covered patio, jetted tub, gas log fireplace, 2-car garage. Rent includes a/c filters delivered monthly. Sorry, no pets except those required by Fair Housing Laws.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
121 Mill Chase
121 Mill Chase Way, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1050 sqft
Wrights Mill - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1050 sqft. Updated bathrooms and new laminate flooring. Convenient to Schools and shopping. (RLNE4786715)
Results within 10 miles of Macon-Bibb
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$881
1114 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1040 sqft
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1251 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Huntington Chase
1010 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1139 sqft
Minutes to I-75. Pet-friendly community on 23 acres of manicured grounds. Apartments feature living rooms with elongated windows, spa-like bathrooms with garden tubs, and private outdoor areas with outside storage. Free RV and boat storage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
400 Nandina
400 Nandina Court, Warner Robins, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1810 sqft
Luxury 2BD/2B Townhome available in the desirable Cottages at Lakeview. The Home features a Tranquil Sunroom full of windows, Large Office Space that could be used as a 3rd BD, Vaulted Ceilings and Open Floor Plan.
