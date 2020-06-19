All apartments in Macon-Bibb
502 Steeple Chase Road.
502 Steeple Chase Road

502 Steeplechase · No Longer Available
Location

502 Steeplechase, Macon-Bibb, GA 31204

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice townhouse in a quiet neighborhood, convenient to North Macon and Ingleside area. Plenty of storage space throughout the townhouse. Laundry included in the unit. Laminate wood in living areas. Bay windows in living room and bedroom help let in a lot of natural light. Recently remodeled kitchen. Open floor plan great for entertaining! Private deck overlooks wooded back yard.

Resident responsible for electricity, water and natural gas. Sorry, but this home is not pet friendly. Visit this property using the Rently self-showing lockbox! Just head over to the property anytime between 8am and 8pm everyday and follow the instructions on the sign.

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $800

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 502 Steeple Chase Road have any available units?
502 Steeple Chase Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Macon-Bibb, GA.
Is 502 Steeple Chase Road currently offering any rent specials?
502 Steeple Chase Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Steeple Chase Road pet-friendly?
No, 502 Steeple Chase Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macon-Bibb.
Does 502 Steeple Chase Road offer parking?
No, 502 Steeple Chase Road does not offer parking.
Does 502 Steeple Chase Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Steeple Chase Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Steeple Chase Road have a pool?
No, 502 Steeple Chase Road does not have a pool.
Does 502 Steeple Chase Road have accessible units?
No, 502 Steeple Chase Road does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Steeple Chase Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Steeple Chase Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Steeple Chase Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Steeple Chase Road does not have units with air conditioning.

