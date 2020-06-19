502 Steeple Chase Road.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Nice townhouse in a quiet neighborhood, convenient to North Macon and Ingleside area. Plenty of storage space throughout the townhouse. Laundry included in the unit. Laminate wood in living areas. Bay windows in living room and bedroom help let in a lot of natural light. Recently remodeled kitchen. Open floor plan great for entertaining! Private deck overlooks wooded back yard.



Resident responsible for electricity, water and natural gas. Sorry, but this home is not pet friendly. Visit this property using the Rently self-showing lockbox! Just head over to the property anytime between 8am and 8pm everyday and follow the instructions on the sign.



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $800



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.