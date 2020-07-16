805 Citrona Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest suite

Turnkey ready for move in today! Designed with your family in mind, enjoy a bright open-concept floorplan boasting two master suites, perfect amount of privacy for adult family members or guest suite. Featuring an elegant formal dining room with coffered ceiling and a spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace, you will jump at every opportunity to entertain! Brimming with contemporary details, the family chef will rejoice in the modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and giant L-shaped island. Close to schools and highway access. Schedule your tour today before it's gone!