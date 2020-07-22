Apartment List
/
GA
/
hapeville
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Hapeville, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hapeville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
30 Units Available
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,328
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Results within 5 miles of Hapeville
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
137 Units Available
Campbellton Road
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1300 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Results within 10 miles of Hapeville
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
48 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,410
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1193 sqft
Hit the BeltLine Eastside Trail or the Freedom Park Trail for a quick bike ride and then relax in your contemporary apartment, which features hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
SoNo
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
971 sqft
Modern community with controlled access, concierge service, and in-house pup wash. Gated parking, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and faux-wood plank flooring. Fantastic skyline views.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
$
39 Units Available
Midtown
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,413
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1267 sqft
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
30 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
60 Units Available
Loring Heights
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1175 sqft
Near I-78 and I-85. Minutes from downtown. This upscale community offers features like stainless steel appliances and faux wood flooring. On-site laundry, fitness center and a pool with a sun deck. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
36 Units Available
Home Park
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,158
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
40 Units Available
Midtown
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$849
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
794 sqft
This newly renovated, high-rise community is only moments from Interstate 75/85, the Fox Theatre and countless shopping and dining options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, media room and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
57 Units Available
Centennial Hill
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Generation unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Generation, your address says it all.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
57 Units Available
Knight Park - Howell Station
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Aspire Westside is exactly what you've been looking for. A trendy new apartment community set in the urban & upscale West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. Enjoy easy access to the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
22 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,540
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Home Park
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the West Midtown area. The residence features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
15 Units Available
Midtown
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,455
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1341 sqft
A gated community located close to Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Homes feature granite countertops and newly revamped bathrooms. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
SoNo
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,361
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
5 Units Available
Midtown
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1230 sqft
This community is located mere seconds from The Meadow and Colony Square Mall. Its Midtown location puts shopping and dining within easy reach. The pet-friendly community offers a gym, and units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
19 Units Available
Peachtree Hills
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
930 sqft
Cozy homes with a fireplace and extra storage. Enjoy concierge services, two swimming pools and a fitness center on site. Close to Piedmont Park. Easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
16 Units Available
Blandtown
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,249
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1201 sqft
Located in the center of West Midtown. Award-winning apartment community boasting on-site shops and restaurants. Residents' amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, clubroom with pool table and courtyards with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
$
17 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
44 Units Available
Wildwood
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1402 sqft
Pointe at Collier Hills in Atlanta is located just off Interstate 75, making it convenient for commuting. The units are designed in classic Atlanta colonial style with modern updates to suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:03 PM
$
9 Units Available
Midtown
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,230
1136 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1185 sqft
Georgia Tech location with dog park, courtyard, concierge and more. Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Business center and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:39 PM
$
15 Units Available
Scotts Crossing
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
680 sqft
Westside Crossing is located on Perry Boulevard less than five miles from the Midtown Financial District and the Georgia Institute of Technology campus. This 112- unit apartment community is made up of 10 two-story buildings.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Hapeville, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hapeville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Hapeville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Hapeville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHapeville Accessible Apartments
Hapeville Apartments with Garages
Hapeville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GA
Carrollton, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College