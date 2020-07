Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed. One level living, SCREENED in porch, spacious, with tons of storage. Outside patio for relaxing, attached storage for your extra lake gear or for use as a potting shed. Large well-maintained home with yard maintenance handled by landlord.