872 Williford Run Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Canterbury Farms subdivision! The owner bedroom is carpet throughout with a spacious walk-in closet and double vanity. The kitchen have granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and island in the middle, and a pantry. Tile floors are in all the bathrooms and laundry room, while the bedrooms are carpet. The owner bedroom is wide while the bathroom has a garden tub, walk-in closet, and double vanity. More pictures coming soon!



Pet Policy: No cats, no outside dogs, inside dogs 15 lbs or less, no vicious breeds, 2 pet limit.