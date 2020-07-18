872 Williford Run Dr

Amenities
This is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Canterbury Farms subdivision! The owner bedroom is carpet throughout with a spacious walk-in closet and double vanity. The kitchen have granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and island in the middle, and a pantry. Tile floors are in all the bathrooms and laundry room, while the bedrooms are carpet. The owner bedroom is wide while the bathroom has a garden tub, walk-in closet, and double vanity. More pictures coming soon!
Pet Policy: No cats, no outside dogs, inside dogs 15 lbs or less, no vicious breeds, 2 pet limit.