Home
/
Columbia County, GA
/
872 Williford Run Dr
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

872 Williford Run Dr

872 Williford Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

872 Williford Run Drive, Columbia County, GA 30813

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Canterbury Farms subdivision! The owner bedroom is carpet throughout with a spacious walk-in closet and double vanity. The kitchen have granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and island in the middle, and a pantry. Tile floors are in all the bathrooms and laundry room, while the bedrooms are carpet. The owner bedroom is wide while the bathroom has a garden tub, walk-in closet, and double vanity. More pictures coming soon!

Pet Policy: No cats, no outside dogs, inside dogs 15 lbs or less, no vicious breeds, 2 pet limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Williford Run Dr have any available units?
872 Williford Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia County, GA.
What amenities does 872 Williford Run Dr have?
Some of 872 Williford Run Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Williford Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
872 Williford Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Williford Run Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 Williford Run Dr is pet friendly.
Does 872 Williford Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 872 Williford Run Dr offers parking.
Does 872 Williford Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 Williford Run Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Williford Run Dr have a pool?
Yes, 872 Williford Run Dr has a pool.
Does 872 Williford Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 872 Williford Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Williford Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 872 Williford Run Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 872 Williford Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 872 Williford Run Dr has units with air conditioning.
