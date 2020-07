Amenities

Home For Rent - 8669 Crenshaw Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - THIS 3,124 SQ FOOT HOME FEATURES 5 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHROOMS.YOU ARE GREETED BY A FOYER WITH DINING ROOM TO YOU LEFT WHICH LEADS INTO THE LARGE OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN. THE KITCHEN OVER LOOKS THE BREAKFAST NOOK AND LARGE FAMILY ROOM. LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE AND CABINETS! BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL AS WELL. THE UPPER LEVEL FEATURES MASTER SUITE WITH A SITTING AREA, SEPARATE HIS AND HER WALK IN CLOSETS, DOUBLE VANITY, GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER. THE LAUNDRY ROOM IS ACCESSIBLE THROUGH THE MASTER SUITE FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE BUT ALSO ACCESSIBLE VIA THE HALLWAY FOR GUESTS. THREE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND ONE FULL BATH! YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!! YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENTAL RATE!! POOL MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED IN RENTAL RATE!! PETS OK WITH PET DEPOSIT. CALL MATT AT 706.799.3110 OR VISIT WWW.SOUTHERNHOMESANDRENTALS.COM FOR MORE INFO!



