Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Townhome for Rent - 639 Aberdeen Circle Grovetown, GA 30813 - Energy Star home in Aberdeen at Canterbury Farms! This 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse with a 1 car garage features an open concept, large master bedroom walk-in closet, granite counter tops in the kitchen, covered patio and fenced back patio area! Built to the high Energy Star Standards to give you added savings on your monthly power bill. Canterbury Farms offers walking trails, playground and Junior Olympic Resort Style Pool. Home includes all appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/ Dryer. Pets ok with Pet Deposit! Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.southernhomesandrentals.com for more info!!



(RLNE2736799)