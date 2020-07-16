All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

639 Aberdeen Circle

639 Aberdeen Cir · (706) 799-3110
Location

639 Aberdeen Cir, Columbia County, GA 30813

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 639 Aberdeen Circle · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1490 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Townhome for Rent - 639 Aberdeen Circle Grovetown, GA 30813 - Energy Star home in Aberdeen at Canterbury Farms! This 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse with a 1 car garage features an open concept, large master bedroom walk-in closet, granite counter tops in the kitchen, covered patio and fenced back patio area! Built to the high Energy Star Standards to give you added savings on your monthly power bill. Canterbury Farms offers walking trails, playground and Junior Olympic Resort Style Pool. Home includes all appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/ Dryer. Pets ok with Pet Deposit! Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.southernhomesandrentals.com for more info!!

(RLNE2736799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

