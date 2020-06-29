All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:31 AM

242 Claudia Drive

242 Claudia Drive · (706) 284-7629
Location

242 Claudia Drive, Columbia County, GA 30813

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 242 Claudia Drive · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1534 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
242 Claudia Drive Available 06/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Two Story Home - Ready June 1st, a beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in the Hidden Creek neighborhood, this home is two stories with all bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Features all granite counter tops, double vanity and a walk-in closet in the master bath, Jack and Jill style 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, laundry room conveniently located upstairs near the bedrooms, and an open kitchen/living room area. Includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, oven, and even a washer and dryer.

For details and to set up a showing call or text Kevin McCarthy @ 706-284-7629, or Scott Patterson @ 706-830-0580.

Apply online at rentbhgaugusta.com, application fee is $45.

The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty of it's accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to insure accuracy. Prospective tenants can independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of it's most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move in

(RLNE3417777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Claudia Drive have any available units?
242 Claudia Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 242 Claudia Drive have?
Some of 242 Claudia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Claudia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
242 Claudia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Claudia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Claudia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 242 Claudia Drive offer parking?
No, 242 Claudia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 242 Claudia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Claudia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Claudia Drive have a pool?
No, 242 Claudia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 242 Claudia Drive have accessible units?
No, 242 Claudia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Claudia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Claudia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Claudia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Claudia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
