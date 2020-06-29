Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

242 Claudia Drive Available 06/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Two Story Home - Ready June 1st, a beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in the Hidden Creek neighborhood, this home is two stories with all bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Features all granite counter tops, double vanity and a walk-in closet in the master bath, Jack and Jill style 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, laundry room conveniently located upstairs near the bedrooms, and an open kitchen/living room area. Includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, oven, and even a washer and dryer.



For details and to set up a showing call or text Kevin McCarthy @ 706-284-7629, or Scott Patterson @ 706-830-0580.



Apply online at rentbhgaugusta.com, application fee is $45.



The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty of it's accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to insure accuracy. Prospective tenants can independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of it's most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move in



