1799 Coast Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:16 AM

1799 Coast Court

1799 Coast Ct · (850) 939-5422
Location

1799 Coast Ct, Woodlawn Beach, FL 32563

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1733 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located on a cul-de-sac in a beautiful neighborhood, this exquisite home is less than 30 minutes from Hurlburt AFB. The stunning kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops complimented by a modern back splash and HE stainless appliances. The vaulted ceilings in the family room give an even more open feel to an already spacious home. The luxurious master bath has a garden tub, a raised dual vanity, the same lovely granite counter tops as the kitchen, and a huge walk-in closet. The large laundry room includes plenty of cabinet space as well as the HE washer and dryer (non-warranted). The back yard is fully fenced in. -Pet on Approval--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1799 Coast Court have any available units?
1799 Coast Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1799 Coast Court have?
Some of 1799 Coast Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1799 Coast Court currently offering any rent specials?
1799 Coast Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1799 Coast Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1799 Coast Court is pet friendly.
Does 1799 Coast Court offer parking?
Yes, 1799 Coast Court does offer parking.
Does 1799 Coast Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1799 Coast Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1799 Coast Court have a pool?
No, 1799 Coast Court does not have a pool.
Does 1799 Coast Court have accessible units?
No, 1799 Coast Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1799 Coast Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1799 Coast Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1799 Coast Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1799 Coast Court does not have units with air conditioning.
