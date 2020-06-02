1799 Coast Court

Amenities
Located on a cul-de-sac in a beautiful neighborhood, this exquisite home is less than 30 minutes from Hurlburt AFB. The stunning kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops complimented by a modern back splash and HE stainless appliances. The vaulted ceilings in the family room give an even more open feel to an already spacious home. The luxurious master bath has a garden tub, a raised dual vanity, the same lovely granite counter tops as the kitchen, and a huge walk-in closet. The large laundry room includes plenty of cabinet space as well as the HE washer and dryer (non-warranted). The back yard is fully fenced in. -Pet on Approval--