Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

192 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Whiskey Creek, FL

Finding an apartment in Whiskey Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
10461 Mcgregor BLVD
10461 Mcgregor Boulevard, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Location! Location! Location! Perfect rental home in a highly sought after and desirable neighborhood. Come see this historic charmer off Mcgregor Blvd. All appliances included even washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5469 Beaujolais Lane
5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2540 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823 Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq.
Results within 1 mile of Whiskey Creek
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:56am
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
83 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
4 Units Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Bowling Green
1 Unit Available
4856 Deleon Street
4856 Deleon Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carillon Woods
1 Unit Available
65 Timberland Circle S
65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3687 sqft
65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1660 Pine Valley DR
1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7695 Tamara Lee CT
7695 Tamara Lee Court, Pine Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Price is for now until end of August.6 months lease fully furnished and will not un furnish. Nicely furnished and professionally decorated..

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hamlet
1 Unit Available
1447 Thistledown WAY
1447 Thistledown Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1908 sqft
Rarely available, gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12591 Equestrian CIR
12591 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Pet Friendly Condo in Fort Myers. Close to Cleveland Ave. and College it is centrally located and close to everything. The owner has taken great care of everything and it shows. Small dogs are welcome but no cats please.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
1231 Hopedale Drive
1231 Hopedale Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1885 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Lagg Avenue
1 Unit Available
4284 Ellen Avenue
4284 Ellen Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2006 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
11550 Mcgregor BLVD
11550 Mcgregor Boulevard, McGregor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,230
2390 sqft
This home is AMAZING!!! ON THE RIVER!!!!!! On almost 2 acres! It has a large (almost) historic home on it. The floors are REAL WOOD! You will love the granite counter tops.

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Cedar Bend
1 Unit Available
5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1
5214 Cedarbend Dr, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1236 sqft
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend available early November! Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.
Results within 5 miles of Whiskey Creek
Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Whiskey Creek, FL

Finding an apartment in Whiskey Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

