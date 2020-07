Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LAKEFRONT VILLA LOCATED IN INLET BEACH ON BEAUTIFUL CAMP CREEK LAKE. UNFURNISHED 1 BEDROOM TOWN-HOME WITH LOFT. LOFT BEDROOM HAS AN ELEVATED 10' x 4'9' AREA WHERE YOU CAN SIT YOUR MATTRESS ON WITH WINDOWS THAT OFFER A BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW (AND GULF GLIMPSE!) SKY LIGHTS AND CATHEDRAL CEILINGS TO ALLOW THE NATURAL SUNLIGHT. WALK OR BOAT TO NEARBY INLET BEACHES. STORAGE CLOSET ON BACK PATIO THAT OVERLOOKS THE LAKE. NEW TILE FLOORS & STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. WATER TRASH & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED. THERE IS A COMMUNITY DOCK YOU MAY UTILIZE. NO SMOKING AND PETS WITH OWNER APPROVAL.