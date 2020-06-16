597 Loblolly Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020!!! Immaculate home that has recently had $90,000 in renovations. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The large kitchen features gorgeous granite counter tops and opens to the dining and living room making it the perfect house for family get togethers. The first level of this home is topped off with a large master suite and a half bath. Upstairs offers 2 more bedrooms with a bath and loft space. The backyard is immaculate with it's new pergola and brick pavers. This one won't last! Pets may be allowed with a $400 nonrefundable pet fee.