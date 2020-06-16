All apartments in Walton County
597 Loblolly Bay Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

597 Loblolly Bay Drive

597 Loblolly Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

597 Loblolly Bay Drive, Walton County, FL 32459

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020!!! Immaculate home that has recently had $90,000 in renovations. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The large kitchen features gorgeous granite counter tops and opens to the dining and living room making it the perfect house for family get togethers. The first level of this home is topped off with a large master suite and a half bath. Upstairs offers 2 more bedrooms with a bath and loft space. The backyard is immaculate with it's new pergola and brick pavers. This one won't last! Pets may be allowed with a $400 nonrefundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 597 Loblolly Bay Drive have any available units?
597 Loblolly Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walton County, FL.
What amenities does 597 Loblolly Bay Drive have?
Some of 597 Loblolly Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 597 Loblolly Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
597 Loblolly Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 Loblolly Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 597 Loblolly Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 597 Loblolly Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 597 Loblolly Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 597 Loblolly Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 597 Loblolly Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 Loblolly Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 597 Loblolly Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 597 Loblolly Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 597 Loblolly Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 597 Loblolly Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 597 Loblolly Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 597 Loblolly Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 597 Loblolly Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
