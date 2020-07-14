Apartment List
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

11 Luxury Apartments for rent in Wabasso Beach, FL

Luxury apartments in Wabasso Beach offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitne...

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
8890 N Sea Oaks Way
8890 North Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rent this spectacular direct oceanfront 4 Bedroom,3.5 bathroom Penthouse condo with gorgeous panoramic Atlantic ocean views. Many upgrades through out with beautiful bedding and decor. Available in late Fall through Season 2021.
Results within 5 miles of Wabasso Beach

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
12968 Highway A1a
12968 Highway A1a, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Booking for 2021 Season! Available for off starting May. Your Family & Friends will enjoy life at the Beach. Relax on the River or the Ocean in a 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath with large open spaces for entertaining.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Southampton Terrace
40 Southhampton Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Beautiful, Custom designed 4x4.5 home with Chef's kitchen, marble walled library w/bookcases ad wet bar. Lovely pool, spa and so much more. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
955 Reef Lane
955 Reef Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Enjoy this beautiful Ocean Front pool home with private beach access with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dinning. "Sizes are approx. and subject to error.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1000 Sunrise Terrace
1000 Sunrise Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Oceanfront 4/4 w/ recent full renovation. Great location, close to Business district, restaurants, Riverside Theater, boutiques & local events. Relax and enjoy a slice of paradise w/ spectacular sunrises, panoramic ocean views.
Results within 10 miles of Wabasso Beach

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4800 Highway A1a
4800 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Panoramic Ocean view 3Bdr/3Bth. Master Suite with sitting area and Jacuzzi tub. Kitchen island, eat-in counter top, beverage cooler along with a Business center and private pier. Beautifully designed with higher ceilings, crown molding and lighting.

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Bahia Mar Road
705 Bahia Mar Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2214 sqft
Waterfront Concrete Block heated Pool home with NEWLY Renovated kitchen & Furnishings, deep water dock/lift. 3 Bed, 2 Baths, office/Den, Granite counters, white shaker cabinets, SS Appliances, split bedrooms, high Ceilings, on quiet dead-end street.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
755 Cypress Road
755 Cypress Road, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Booking for Season 2021, 3 month minimum, Beautifully renovated central beach home with separate cabana next to pool. Cabana and one guest room have Murphy Beds! Short walk to beach, shops, and dining!

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
976 Tulip Lane
976 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Coastal Cottage w/granted beach access. This beautiful renovated 3/2 w/pool is available for month by month rent during off season. Sizes are approx/subject to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Wabasso Beach, FL

Luxury apartments in Wabasso Beach offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Wabasso Beach can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Wabasso Beach will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

