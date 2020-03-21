All apartments in Valparaiso
2 Hidden Cove Circle
Last updated March 21 2020

2 Hidden Cove Circle

2 Hidden Cove Circle · (850) 419-6168
Location

2 Hidden Cove Circle, Valparaiso, FL 32580
Valparaiso

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1477 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Super cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome conveniently located near bases, beaches, and more! This waterfront community features a community pool and fitness center. The first floor includes a guest half bath, spacious living, dining, and kitchen, as well as two sets of French doors leading out to a patio. Upstairs, you'll find the master with its own balcony as well as a full bath with his/hers closets and a separate toilet/shower as well as two nicely sized guest rooms sharing their own full bath. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with prior owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee. No smoking allowed. Community boat slip available for rent (first come, first serve).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Hidden Cove Circle have any available units?
2 Hidden Cove Circle has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Hidden Cove Circle have?
Some of 2 Hidden Cove Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Hidden Cove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2 Hidden Cove Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Hidden Cove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Hidden Cove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2 Hidden Cove Circle offer parking?
No, 2 Hidden Cove Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2 Hidden Cove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Hidden Cove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Hidden Cove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2 Hidden Cove Circle has a pool.
Does 2 Hidden Cove Circle have accessible units?
No, 2 Hidden Cove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Hidden Cove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Hidden Cove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Hidden Cove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Hidden Cove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
