2 Hidden Cove Circle

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Super cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome conveniently located near bases, beaches, and more! This waterfront community features a community pool and fitness center. The first floor includes a guest half bath, spacious living, dining, and kitchen, as well as two sets of French doors leading out to a patio. Upstairs, you'll find the master with its own balcony as well as a full bath with his/hers closets and a separate toilet/shower as well as two nicely sized guest rooms sharing their own full bath. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with prior owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee. No smoking allowed. Community boat slip available for rent (first come, first serve).