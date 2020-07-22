Apartment List
/
FL
/
upper grand lagoon
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM

51 Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Upper Grand Lagoon means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to conside... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7009 N Lagoon Drive 110, FL 32408
7009 Lagoon Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
7009 N Lagoon Drive 110, FL 32408 Available 09/01/20 This beautiful home is WATERFRONT located in a gated community on North Lagoon Drive. - This beautiful home is WATERFRONT located in a gated community on North Lagoon Drive.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B
7813 North Lagoon Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
791 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo For Rent on N. Lagoon! - For rent in Greenwood Estates on N. Lagoon! 2BR/2BA completely remodeled condo boasts new flooring throughout, gorgeous granite counter tops, new cabinetry and hardware...

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Gulf Coast Highway
8108 Annabella's Court
8108 Annabellas Court, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
For rent! 2 BR|2.5 BA Town Home - Gated Community with Pool! - For rent! 2 BR|2.5 BA town home located in the gated community of Annabella's with a community pool. The town home has an open floor plan with all living space downstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6504 Bridgewater Way #105
6504 Bridge Water Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1435 sqft
6504 Bridgewater Way #105 Available 08/10/20 HIBISCUS BY THE BAY - First floor unit comes with GARAGE. Beautiful view of Bay from the back Balcony. Amenities include pool, tennis courts & fitness room. Cultured marble vanities and a whirlpool bath.

1 of 76

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
8700 FRONT BEACH Road
8700 Front Beach Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Reserve Unit 1202 is a fully furnished two bedroom 2 bath condo with access from the 2nd floor parking garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
2131 Sterling Cove Boulevard
2131 Sterling Cove Boulevard, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
Amazing 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom house in Panama City Beach. Don't wait and miss this opportunity! This move-in ready townhouse in a gated community is just minutes from the world's most beautiful beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
11 Units Available
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271
5505 Sun Harbor Rd, Panama City, FL
Studio
$950
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271 - Waterfront efficiency condo overlooking Sun Harbor Marina. This is a great location, convenient to Panama City and the beaches. Close to Port of Panama City, FSU and Gulf Coast State College.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Beach
5500 Beach Dr
5500 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
696 sqft
2 BR, 1 BA Town Home Near Beaches! Community Pool - For rent. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath town home located within a short walk to the beach in a quaint New Mexico-style community, Embarcadero.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
9 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1004 Baldwin Rowe Cir
1004 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1654 sqft
1004 Baldwin Rowe Circle - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in gated community. Close to everything. Garbage and Lawn service included. Has a nice community pool to enjoy. Has 1 car garage and separate A/C units for upstairs and down stairs.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Trace
124 Covington
124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1562 sqft
3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - "For more info please go to sandseekerrealty.com long term rental, choose the property you desire view details, and if you still have a question please click contact us button".

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Glades
270 S. Glades Trail
270 Glades Trail, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1668 sqft
270 S. Glades Trail Available 08/01/20 For Rent! 3BR/2BA Home in The Glades! - "For more info please go to sandseekerrealty.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Cove
188 White Cap Way
188 White Cap Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
- 2 story duplex in gated community with cathedral ceilings, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Breakfast bar, large utility room and screened porch. Master bedroom on 1st floor, other 2 bedrooms upstairs. Community pool.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Delwood Estates
1025 W. 19th Street #28B
1025 19th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1269 sqft
1025 W. 19th Street #28B Available 09/22/20 - Centrally located townhome in Delwood Estate featuring a community pool and tennis courts.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
104 Enchantment Falls Lane
104 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2093 sqft
This lovely 3BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the new home community of Waterfall in Panama City Beach.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Fairway Boulevard
112 Fairway Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Golf course condo living at it's best! This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor furnished condo located in Colony Club in between the par 3 and 18 hole golf courses. Very well kept.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
7471 Shadow Lake Drive
7471 Shadow Lake Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1496 sqft
Great little community townhome with access to a lake, a community pool, and a soon to be built recreational complex.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1605 Cape Cod Drive
1605 Cape Cod Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1225 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Condominium in Nautilus Cove Subdivision. Home has washer/dryer connections, gated community, fitness room and community pool.*Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care included**No Pets*

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Emerald Coast Club
219 Coquina Shell Way
219 Coquina Shell Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1308 sqft
Available September 1st 3BD/2BA Home w/1 car Garage in the Palm Cove neighborhood. Gated off of Hutchinson Blvd in Panama City Beach Rent includes: Trash, 2 pools, playground, lawn care and a security guard at night.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Bunkers Cove
240 Harmon Avenue - 206
240 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come back to the Cove and enjoy the simple elegance of waterfront living...Beautiful, fully restored waterfront apartment community with spectacular views of Masselina Bayou in the Cove.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Upper Grand Lagoon means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Upper Grand Lagoon could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Upper Grand Lagoon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsUpper Grand Lagoon 2 Bedroom ApartmentsUpper Grand Lagoon 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsUpper Grand Lagoon 3 Bedroom Apartments
Upper Grand Lagoon Apartments with BalconiesUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with GaragesUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with GymsUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with Parking
Upper Grand Lagoon Apartments with PoolsUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with Washer-DryersUpper Grand Lagoon Dog Friendly ApartmentsUpper Grand Lagoon Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLCallaway, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLValparaiso, FL
Lynn Haven, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FLNiceville, FLSpringfield, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College