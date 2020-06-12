/
3 bedroom apartments
118 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1 Unit Available
9005 Banyan Beach Dr
9005 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautiful town home,. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Beach and Navel Base - Beautiful town home, only a year old,located close to beaches! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
Pines
1 Unit Available
2415 Astrid Lane
2415 Astrid Ln, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1365 sqft
- Gated Community ! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located near the worlds most beautiful beaches . 1 car garage with deck and fenced back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 Unit Available
2106 Avensong Ln. O302
2106 Avensong Lane, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- (RLNE5787958)
1 Unit Available
9018 Banyan Beach Dr.
9018 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
-- - 3/2.5 townhouse just off N Lagoon Dr in Panama City Beach. Furnishings are negotiable. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Hidden Pines
1 Unit Available
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2
408 Hidden Island Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1809 sqft
408 Hidden Island Dr., Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,400.00 3 Bed - 2 Bath Size: 1,809 sq ft. Available: July 15, 2020 Year built: 2004 Description 12+ month lease terms/Availabl July 15th.
1 Unit Available
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Ct, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Click here for an aerial view: https://vimeo.com/396489034 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,395.00 4 Bed - 2.5 Bath Size: 1,893 sq ft.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Grand Lagoon
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
18 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
6320 Beach Drive
6320 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1905 sqft
Construction completed in 2019.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
12 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Tupelo Court
1 Unit Available
2011 Tupelo Court
2011 Tupelo Court, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2011 Tupelo Court in Panama City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
124 Covington
124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1562 sqft
124 Covington Available 07/03/20 3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - For rent. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Palmetto Trace community.
Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
567 Palermo Road
567 Palermo Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1349 sqft
3 BR|2.5 BA Town Home near Lynn Haven! - For rent! Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Venetian Villas! New vinyl plank flooring, lighting, fresh paint and new carpet upstairs; This town home is fresh and ready for immediate occupancy.
The Glades
1 Unit Available
270 S. Glades Trail
270 Glades Trail, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1668 sqft
270 S.
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
205 N. MacArthur Avenue
205 North Mac Arthur Avenue, Panama City, FL
For rent - 4 BR, 2 BA Cove Home! Remodeled! - For rent! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cove home. Centrally located to TAFB, local restaurants, and shopping.
Glenwood Addition
1 Unit Available
807 E 10th St
807 East 10th Street, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
- 3/1 single family home centrally located in Panama City. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.
Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
1210 Tuscany Rd
1210 Tuscany Road, Panama City, FL
1210 Tuscany Rd - Large remodeled home w/ 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Stainless appliances, granite counters, dining room, large family room w/ wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, bonus room. 2-car garage, shed, sprinklers on well. No pets.
Bid-a-wee Beach
1 Unit Available
14109 Millcole Ave
14109 Millcole Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
14109 Millcole Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, fully furnished,1 block to Bid a Wee Dedicated Beach - Available July 1st Beautiful, fully furnished, three bedroom two bath home and only 1 block to Bid a Wee Dedicated Beach with private access.
1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/05/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
101 Seagrass Way
101 Seagrass Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
101 Seagrass Way Available 08/15/20 For rent! 3 BR|2 BA FURNISHED Home in Palm Cove! - For rent! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home in Palm Cove! Centrally located in the heart of Panama City Beach, Palm Cove amenities include a gated
Forest Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2825 BriarCliff Road
2825 Briarcliff Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1861 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with an open floor plan. Separate dining room. Kitchen has a breakfast bar. Living room equipped with a fireplace. 2 Car garage.
1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
2603 Ashlee Way Available 06/15/20 For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.
