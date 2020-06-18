9005 Banyan Beach Dr

Amenities

Beautiful town home,. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Beach and Navel Base - Beautiful town home, only a year old,located close to beaches! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.Gray plank laminate flooring all throughout the downstairs living area w/ carpet throughout upstairs bedrooms. Laundry is also upstairs for added convenience. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. large closets, Master with walk-in and double sinks in master bath, 1 car garage,close to Beach,shopping,restaurants and Navel Base



(RLNE5829196)