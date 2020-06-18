All apartments in Upper Grand Lagoon
9005 Banyan Beach Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9005 Banyan Beach Dr

9005 Banyan Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Upper Grand Lagoon
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

9005 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL 32408

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful town home,. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Beach and Navel Base - Beautiful town home, only a year old,located close to beaches! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.Gray plank laminate flooring all throughout the downstairs living area w/ carpet throughout upstairs bedrooms. Laundry is also upstairs for added convenience. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. large closets, Master with walk-in and double sinks in master bath, 1 car garage,close to Beach,shopping,restaurants and Navel Base

(RLNE5829196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 Banyan Beach Dr have any available units?
9005 Banyan Beach Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL.
What amenities does 9005 Banyan Beach Dr have?
Some of 9005 Banyan Beach Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 Banyan Beach Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9005 Banyan Beach Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 Banyan Beach Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9005 Banyan Beach Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9005 Banyan Beach Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9005 Banyan Beach Dr does offer parking.
Does 9005 Banyan Beach Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9005 Banyan Beach Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 Banyan Beach Dr have a pool?
No, 9005 Banyan Beach Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9005 Banyan Beach Dr have accessible units?
No, 9005 Banyan Beach Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 Banyan Beach Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9005 Banyan Beach Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9005 Banyan Beach Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9005 Banyan Beach Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
