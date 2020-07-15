Amenities

1753 Annabella's Drive Available 08/01/20 Lakefront Townhome Near Pier Park and Beaches - The gated townhome community of Anaabella's is thoughtfully located on Back Beach Road just west of Hathaway Bridge and minutes from beautiful beaches and the Gulf of Mexico. This unit nestled in a resort-like setting offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features beautiful countertops and appliances as well as a breakfast bar overlooking the dining area. The living room opens up to the back patio area and sparkling private lake. The master suite features a private bathroom with double vanity and a walk-in closet. The two additional bedrooms are good sized and are adjacent to the additional full bathroom. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Call today to tour this great property before it's gone!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5909565)