Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1753 Annabella's Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1753 Annabella's Drive

1753 Annabellas Drive · No Longer Available
Upper Grand Lagoon
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garages
Apartments with Balconies
Location

1753 Annabellas Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL 32407
Gulf Coast Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
1753 Annabella's Drive Available 08/01/20 Lakefront Townhome Near Pier Park and Beaches - The gated townhome community of Anaabella's is thoughtfully located on Back Beach Road just west of Hathaway Bridge and minutes from beautiful beaches and the Gulf of Mexico. This unit nestled in a resort-like setting offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features beautiful countertops and appliances as well as a breakfast bar overlooking the dining area. The living room opens up to the back patio area and sparkling private lake. The master suite features a private bathroom with double vanity and a walk-in closet. The two additional bedrooms are good sized and are adjacent to the additional full bathroom. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Call today to tour this great property before it's gone!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 Annabella's Drive have any available units?
1753 Annabella's Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL.
What amenities does 1753 Annabella's Drive have?
Some of 1753 Annabella's Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 Annabella's Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1753 Annabella's Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 Annabella's Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1753 Annabella's Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Grand Lagoon.
Does 1753 Annabella's Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1753 Annabella's Drive offers parking.
Does 1753 Annabella's Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 Annabella's Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 Annabella's Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1753 Annabella's Drive has a pool.
Does 1753 Annabella's Drive have accessible units?
No, 1753 Annabella's Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 Annabella's Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 Annabella's Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 Annabella's Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1753 Annabella's Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
