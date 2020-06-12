/
3 bedroom apartments
274 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tice, FL
Tice
1 Unit Available
4432 East Riverside Drive
4432 East Riverside Drive, Tice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
$1200 for UN-furnished OR $1350 fully furnished. Both options include lawn service. Private oversized corner lot with circular drive and large carport. Caloosahatchee River across the street.
Tice
1 Unit Available
209 Avacado CT
209 Avocado Court, Tice, FL
Available now! Seasonal or Annual/Off-season rental located close to CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER,SHOPPING CENTERS,RESTAURANTS, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS AND I-75.
Results within 1 mile of Tice
1 Unit Available
169 Vermont Avenue
169 Vermont Avenue, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1434 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Tice
Forum
34 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Forum
9 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1396 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
48 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
217 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1380 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
73 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
Pelican Preserve
9 Units Available
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
1 Unit Available
6096 Eagle Watch CT
6096 Eagle Watch Court, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
LOCATED in the serene Gated neighborhood of Marsh Pointe in Riverbend which is very central to Bayshore corridor ,1-75, US 41, AND Airports of Punta Gorda, & South West Florida International.
1 Unit Available
10274 Via Colomba CIR
10274 Via Colombia Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful and well appointed newer build townhome in a great location off six mile cypress!! This home is an end unit, extremely bright and airy floor plan here with private preserve views all around.
1 Unit Available
8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501
8407 Bernwood Cove Loop 501, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
The Cove off of Six Mile Cypress! - Located off of Six Mile Cypress. This first floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo offers 1118 square feet of living area with brand new carpet throughout. Master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet.
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
3635 Pine Oak Cir. #101
3635 Pine Oak Cir 101, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1535 sqft
3635 Pine Oak Cir. #101 Available 07/15/20 Coming soon ! Townhome in Forest Lakes - Showing by appointment 24 hours notice; tenant occupied until 6/30. Beautiful town home at Forest Lakes gated community.
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
3120 Douglas Ave.
3120 Douglas Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
5/2 off Palm Beach Blvd. Now available! - Come see this large 5 bedroom home off of Palm Beach Blvd. Pets welcome with approval. Wont last long. Call today!! No Cats Allowed (RLNE4099389)
Palm Lee Park
1 Unit Available
1938 Golfview Ave
1938 Golfview Ave, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Nice house across from golf course. Pet friendly 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. 1300.00 per month. Under 650 credit score requires fist and security. $2800 move in. Pet fee is $200 non refundable per pet. Available June 1st.
1 Unit Available
8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512
8424 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - This end unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located on the 2nd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the living room, laminate and tile flooring and a screened balcony and exterior storage closet.
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
3621 Pine Oak CIR
3621 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in gated community by Metro and Winkler, close to major roads and commerce.
Veridian Lakes
1 Unit Available
3739 Crofton CT
3739 Crofton Court, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Brand new townhome available for rent July 15th. Only lived in for 4 months! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a decent size screened in lanai.
Veridian Lakes
1 Unit Available
4084 Wilmont PL
4084 Wilmont Place, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Annual rental available now. Over 2000 sq feet. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs and 2.5 baths. Peaceful lake view overlooking the fountain. New paint and carpet. Applicants must make 3x rent.
1 Unit Available
4320 Bluegrass DR
4320 Bluegrass Dr, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
You'll never want to leave home in this Gorgeous, and tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, (2 master bedrooms), 3 baths with den and private pool.
Belle Vue
1 Unit Available
307 Nogales ST
307 Nogales Street, Fort Myers, FL
Wonderful newly built 4/2 single family home in the heart of Cape Coral. Brand new appliances stainless steel. Lovely vinyl floors plus spacious garage. Section 8 Welcome
