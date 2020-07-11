/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Sugarmill Woods, FL with pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
8499 Southern Charm Cir
8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1718 sqft
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
14324 Montclair Drive
14324 Montclare Drive, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
864 sqft
WELL KEPT 2BR/2BA IN DESIREABLE BROOKRIDGE 55+ AGE RESTRICTED GATED COMMUNITY! This lovely light & bright home has newer flooring and a new a/c in 2017. Includes screened porch and utility room with washer & dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
11499 West Bayshore Drive - 108
11499 West Bayshore Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL | Quiet Community includes a heated community pool and tennis courts. Group events, Boat dock, Launch and Beach within a few miles. Lots of local places to put your Kayak in and explore the rivers, see the manatees.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
54 N Pizarro Point
54 North Pizarro Point, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1361 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW NO SMOKING NO PETS. CRYSTAL OAKS UNFURNISHED 3 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished home available now. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances. Large backyard with pavered patio and screened lanai.
