Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

68 Apartments for rent in Springfield, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Springfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Martin Bayou Estates
515 N. Bob Little Road
515 Bob Little Rd, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1197 sqft
515 N. Bob Little Road Available 08/20/20 - *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Hill
120 Arlington Drive
120 Arlington Drive, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2386 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home on Lake Martin - Tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home sits on a large lot and offers unobstructed views of Lake Martin. The oversized master features a private bathroom with tile walk-in shower and double vanity.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Highland City
3426 Douglas Rd. - J
3426 Douglas Road, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-JULY! Spacious 900 +/- SF 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment available for rent. Freshly painted and new luxury vinyl plank seasoned wood floors just installed. Washer and dryer hook-ups are in the unit.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland City
2708 Amelia Ave
2708 Amelia Avenue, Springfield, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2221 sqft
-- - Located in the much desired community of Highland City in Panama City, this beautiful completely remodeled 1 story 5 bedroom 3 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most Beautiful

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Morris Manor Estates
505 Jennings Ave
505 Jennings Avenue, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
505 Jennings Ave Available 08/21/20 - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with all electric appliances, fully fenced yard, and carport. *All pets are part of the application process and subject to the homeowner's approval. (RLNE5880287)

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Hill
4131 Leslie Lane
4131 Leslie Lane, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1997 sqft
Four bedroom Ranch home with large tiled sunroom, fully fenced rear yard and single car garage. All bedrooms have built in closets except one. Open living/dining area, cute klitchen, large laundry room with washer and dryer connections.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Towne & Country Lake Estates
4004 E. 12th Court
4004 East 12th Court, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1242 sqft
Welcome home to 4004 E. 12th Court - This home is all fresh and newly renovated, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached garage is ready for you to call home. This is in a great location with a nice size lot.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
5113 East 11th Street - 1
5113 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1077 sqft
Beautifully remodeled townhouse close to TAFB. This 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom home features tile and luxury vinyl flooring throughout, marble counter tops, over sized 1 car garage, private fence backyard and many other upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
45 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
4617 Park Street
4617 Park Street, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
4617 Park Street Available 07/17/20 - Newly renovated brick home in Parker! The interior is all new, including carpet, paint, cabinets, and paint! Extra bonus room/office inside the garage. The large backyard is fully privacy fenced.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 West Street
1200 West Street, Parker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2016 sqft
1200 West Street Available 07/14/20 - *1/2 off deposit for active military* Waterfront, brick home in Parker on Pratt Bayou. Convenient to Tyndall AFB.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Cedar's Crossing
1812 Everitt Avenue
1812 Everitt Avenue, Cedar Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1668 sqft
Cedar's Crossing 3 Bedroom brick front home with 2 full bathrooms. The living room features raised ceilings and fireplace and opens to the dining and kitchen area.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
733 S. Camellia Avenue
733 South Camellia Avenue, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
988 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located close to schools, shopping, dining, and Tyndall AFB. Brand new flooring. Fresh paint. Brand new cabinetry through out the home.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3602 Bay Tree Rd
3602 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2228 sqft
Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. - Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. Formal living, dining, and family rooms; kitchen with new granite counters and new stainless appliances, breakfast area.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
155 Reagan Road
155 Reagan Road, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
This 2 story Townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 and a half Bath, located near TAFB.*Includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, and lawn service**Storage room off covered back patio. No Washer/Dryer hookups**No Pets*

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7124 Chipewa Street
7124 Chipewa Street, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1613 sqft
7124 Chipewa Street Available 07/15/20 - This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, eat in kitchen features a breakfast bar, laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Woods
8111 Heritage Woods Ln
8111 Heritage Woods Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
8111 Heritage Woods Ln Available 07/31/20 - Split bedroom plan with formal dining room and living room. Ceramic tile kitchen and adjoining family room with fireplace with access to large covered patio.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Callaway Forest
7786 Betty Louise Drive
7786 Betty Louise Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1076 sqft
7786 Betty Louise Drive Available 07/15/20 - *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, eat in kitchen with bay windows, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch and a 1 Car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bylsma Manor Estates
4209 Florence Tolsma Way
4209 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1609 sqft
Bylsma Manor 4209 Florence Tolsma Way - 3/2 in Bylsma Manor, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, crown molding, custom paint, electric fireplace, trayed ceilings, tile & hardwood flooring. Jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greentree Heights
2540 E 37th Plaza
2540 East 37th Plaza, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1120 sqft
- *25% off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room equipped with a fireplace. Master bath has double sink vanities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northgate
618 Gabriel Street
618 Gabriel Street, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1690 sqft
618 Gabriel Street Available 08/06/20 - This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near shopping and dining. Large partially fenced in back yard, with an open patio. Fresh paint and new flooring. Living room equipped with a fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Springfield, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Springfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

