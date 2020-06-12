/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
22 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, FL
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4900 E 11th Street
4900 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Must Qualify / Show Income. Contact Ellen Scott:850-249-4470 for more info & to apply today! Totally Renovated! Feels Brand New! 2 Bedroom / 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Highland City
1 Unit Available
3019 Douglas Road, Lot 1
3019 Douglas Road, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
820 sqft
Great central location, brand new modular home for lease. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with a split bedroom plan. Central heat and air, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer hook ups.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
65 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2710 E 17th Street
2710 East 17th Street, Cedar Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED Very short commute to Navy Base & Tyndall AFB, New Windows, New interior/Exterior Doors and Windows, New Paint, New lighting Fixtures, New beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout! New Cabinets, New Granite
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
4551 # B Cedar St.
4551 Cedar St, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
- 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhouse close to Tyndall AFB. Washer and dryer in unit. Lawn care and trash included in rent. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
155 Reagan Road
155 Reagan Road, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
This 2 story Townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 and a half Bath, located near TAFB.*Includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, and lawn service**Storage room off covered back patio. No Washer/Dryer hookups**No Pets*
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders*This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.*No Pets*
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Delwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1025 W 19th Street
1025 19th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1164 sqft
This 2 bedroom unit offer downstairs living, dining and kitchen with two bedrooms. You'll love the park like atmosphere in the common areas and there is a community pool, playground and tennis courts. Boat/RV storage.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Long Point Park
1 Unit Available
12 Alma Ave Unit B
12 Alma Avenue, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
- 2/2 Townhouse just minutes from Tyndall AFB. Lawn care are included. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3077 Meadow St.
3077 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
-- - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Hammocks, maintenance free living in a great area of Lynn Haven. Enjoy the pool and all the amenities of the Hammocks.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
422 E. Beach Drive
422 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
- 3-story townhome located in Grand Bay with a view of the St. Andrews Bay and within walking distance to downtown and the city marina.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6041 Hwy 98
6041 E Highway 98, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
-- - 2/2 Waterfront Townhome located at the foot of the Tyndall Bridge. Back patio provides view of West Bay. Walk to the bay from the back yard! All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle
502 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
Baldwin Rowe Townhome - The interior offers a large open living area downstairs, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, granite tile counters, crown molding & a large screened porch. Upstairs has a split bedroom plan each with their own ensuite.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir
1602 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1562 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bdrm Townhouse! For Sale or For Rent! - Property Id: 226186 SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY to own one of Baldwin Rowe's townhomes on the pond! This home won't last long, so act fast! Ideally located between Panama City & Lynn Haven, this
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
17 Units Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1050 sqft
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Treasure Cove
1 Unit Available
2710 Redwood Street
2710 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Close to Navy Base & the beach! 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1 full bathroom upstairs. No Pets/No Smoking
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Treasure Cove
1 Unit Available
2716 Redwood Street
2716 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1224 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Close to the Navy Base & the beach! New paint, flooring, lighting, just a year ago! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Biltmore Beach
1 Unit Available
5504 E Hilltop Avenue
5504 Hilltop Ave, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
Just completely remodeled interior! Like moving into a brand new home. Brand new cabinets, windows, doors, counter tops, air conditioner, light fixtures, fans! All floors are tiled. This is a large unit with a huge kitchen.
