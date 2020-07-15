Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:11 PM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Brooksville, FL

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
South Brooksville
848 Twigg Street
848 Twigg Street, South Brooksville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
768 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1991048 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.
Last updated July 15 at 10:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Candlelight
965 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We put no one above you! Our single-story ranch-style apartment homes feel more like home. You'll enjoy the country living with suburban accessibility. Candlelight is conveniently located in the heart of Brooksville.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5103 Newcross St
5103 Newcross St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Located in a 55+ community! Welcome yourself into this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home located in Clover Leaf Farms in Brooksville, FL.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
301 Union Street
301 Union St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Totally Remodeled 2BR/1BA Brooksville Duplex! NO APPLICATION FEE! - Introducing Brookside Villas…Downtown Brooksville’s New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
844 Continental Drive
844 Continental Dr, Brooksville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
TOTALLY REMODELED Brooksville 4BR/1.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15266 Alba Dr
15266 Alba Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1665 sqft
Great 3BR Pool Home for Lease-to-Own! - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North Brooksville
173 Hickory St Apt 9
173 Hickory St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
COMING SOON - BEING REMODELED! Hickory Crest is an attractive community of garden apartments in a tranquil, woodsy setting on the north side of Brooksville. Each home is approx. 800 square feet, and includes an additional storage closet.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
15 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
12943 Impatiens St
12943 Impatiens St, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful NEW 3 bedroom home located on quiet Cul-De-Sac in Spring Hill. Tile floor in living area, carpeting in the bedrooms. Open kitchen with granite counters give this home a spacious feel.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
8499 Southern Charm Cir
8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1718 sqft
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill 'n Dale
27270 Warner Avenue
27270 Warner Avenue, Hill 'n Dale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage with fenced yard. Located in Brooksville, easy commute to Tampa via I75. Living room, eat-in kitchen, big open privacy fenced back yard.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
3439 Ambassador Ave
3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1664 sqft
****Just Reduced***Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4436 Devonshire Ave
4436 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Spring Hill. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a split floor plan. Large living/dining room combo, with a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space.

Last updated March 10 at 05:09 PM
1 Unit Available
4055 Bramblewood Loop
4055 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like a covered patio, making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
13375 Angler Street
13375 Angler Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1676 sqft
Conveniently located off of I589 is this fantastic Spring Hill home on a large lot. This property boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms covering a whopping 1676 square feet of living space and a giant two car garage.
Results within 10 miles of South Brooksville

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
30764 Water Lily Dr
30764 Water Lily Drive, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1629 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Sherman Hills golf community in charming Brooksville. Home was built in 2015 and offers all black appliances and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. A separate living and dining room complement this great floor plan.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
877 Old Windsor Way
877 Old Windsor Way, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1895 sqft
This fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Villages of Avalon features an open living room, airy eat-in kitchen, with ample counter and cabinet space, a pantry, and a granite island, that overlooks the family room and breakfast nook.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
2406 Appian Ave
2406 Appian Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2636 sqft
3/2/2 in the heart of Spring Hill! Features a POOL, Living room, dining room, family room, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7270 Pond Cir
7270 Pond Circle, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1053 sqft
WATER, LAWN, & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN THE RENT. This 2 bedroom apartment has a living room and dining area combo, kitchen with fridge, stove, dishwasher, and breakfast bar.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
8353 Sherman Cir
8353 Sherman Circle, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2277 sqft
Stunning and beautiful maintenance free villa.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9479 Eldridge Road
9479 Eldridge Road, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1540 sqft
Spacious 3BR for Lease-Purchase - Minimum option required before move-IN: $18,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
7281 Apache Trail
7281 Apache Trail, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
268 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Brooksville, FL

Finding an apartment in South Brooksville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

