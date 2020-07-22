21 Apartments under $900 for rent in Seminole, FL

Apartment List
Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $900 in Seminole is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask wh... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
8080 112TH STREET
8080 112th Street North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
Seminole Gardens! This is a rare opportunity to live in this beautiful 55+ community.
Results within 5 miles of Seminole
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$846
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1956 McMullen Rd Apt 1
1956 Mcmullen Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$750
280 sqft
Cute & Quaint Studio available in Largo!!! Full kitchen Tile floors throughout No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem! Our property management company is family owned and operated.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Lealman
3947 Mohr Avenue North
3947 Mohr Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$870
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3595 Gardenia Pl
3595 Gardinia Place, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
At FLORAL GARDENS we look forward to show you why we are the right choice of homes for you. Our community is located in a great residential area, near Belcher Rd and East Bay Dr area, just few blocks away from the bus line and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt Groves
401 1ST AVENUE NE
401 1st Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath available now. Tucked back away from the road! This apartment has a covered porch, all tile, open concept living room / dining room and kitchen. Right around the corner from Largo Central Park. This apartment wont last long!
Results within 10 miles of Seminole
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
4 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$862
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Greater Pinellas Point
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14
2003 Greenbriar Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Condo - 55 + Community - What’s not to love about this cute Greenbriar condo? This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is as clean as a whistle. The condo is located in 55+ Greenbriar neighborhood of Countryside.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Uptown
727 DARTMOOR STREET N
727 Dartmoor Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
450 sqft
Well maintained studio apartment just steps from Downtown St. Petersburg. Off street parking and coin operated washers and dryers on site.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Oak Park
1200 37th St N Apt 106
1200 37th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 today to see this lake front one bedroom in the heart of St Petersburg! Start enjoying lake views from your private screened in covered patio.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
111 North Lady Mary Drive
111 North Lady Mary Drive, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$856
726 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2092609 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Northeast
524 3RD STREET N
524 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
288 sqft
Want a Really Affordable Downtown St. Pete Apartment and Don't Need a Lot of Space? The Apartment is Only 4 blocks to Beach Dr. With its Waterfront Park, Events and Activities and Wonderful Restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated October 3 at 02:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Disston Heights
3100 HARTFORD STREET N
3100 Hartford Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED 55+ UNIT ON 2nd FLOOR!!!! GREAT LOCATION! This one bedroom one bath condo in quiet 55+ community has been renovated throughout to include a large walk-in closet with built in closet organizer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $900 in Seminole, FL

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $900 in Seminole is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $900 in Seminole in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $900 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

