Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

67 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Seminole, FL

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Seminole is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask ... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
8080 112TH STREET
8080 112th Street North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
Seminole Gardens! This is a rare opportunity to live in this beautiful 55+ community.
Results within 1 mile of Seminole

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9467 Lynn Ln Apt A
9467 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
South Pinellas
10037 62ND TERRACE N
10037 62nd Terrace North, Bay Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
790 sqft
FANTASTIC Long Bayou FURNISHED condo in a gorgeous 55+ community. Nicely furnished if I do say so myself.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Twin Oaks
11200 102ND AVENUE
11200 102nd Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
985 sqft
For Rent, 55+ COMMUNITY: You will feel at home in this adorable One Bedroom, One Bath Villa with an assigned parking spot just waiting for you! Every room is completely furnished.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
11447 PARK BOULEVARD
11447 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
504 sqft
Don't miss this quiet condo in Seminole. Walking distance to the new city center and a quick drive to the beach! One bedroom 1 bath updated unit with covered parking spot. Will consider a small pet.
Results within 5 miles of Seminole
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$846
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$974
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5226 65th st north 13
5226 65th Street North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
735 sqft
Unit 13 Available 08/01/20 Unit 13 available at $945 w/ move in special! - Property Id: 322258 Proudly offering unique floor plans with studio, one, two, and three bedroom options, you are sure to find just the right apartment to fit all of your

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5181 65th Way N 105
5181 65th Way North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
735 sqft
Unit 105 available at $945 w/ move in special! - Property Id: 322251 Proudly offering unique floor plans with studio, one, two, and three bedroom options, you are sure to find just the right apartment to fit all of your needs.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1025 Lake Palms Dr
1025 Lake Palm Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
924 sqft
Great Duplex in Whitegates Sub, 2br/1ba fenced in Largo! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 2br/1ba duplex in Whitegates Sub. - Available now, annual/unfurnished rental. One small dog ok, sorry, no cat.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3636 137th Ave N
3636 137th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
750 sqft
2BR/1BA Wonderful Coral Heights Duplex in Largo! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Charming 2br/1bath Duplex in Coral Heights subdivision! SORRY NO PETS. Annual/Unfurnished rental available now.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1956 McMullen Rd Apt 1
1956 Mcmullen Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$750
280 sqft
Cute & Quaint Studio available in Largo!!! Full kitchen Tile floors throughout No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem! Our property management company is family owned and operated.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
546 Woodlawn St
546 Woodlawn Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
540 sqft
546 Woodlawn St Available 08/01/20 Cute 2bdrm/1bath cottage for rent $995 ** No Section 8 ** Ready Now!! - 546 Woodlawn St, Clearwater $995.00/month $995.00/Security Deposit $39.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Lealman
3947 Mohr Avenue North
3947 Mohr Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$870
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3595 Gardenia Pl
3595 Gardinia Place, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
At FLORAL GARDENS we look forward to show you why we are the right choice of homes for you. Our community is located in a great residential area, near Belcher Rd and East Bay Dr area, just few blocks away from the bus line and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
7200 ULMERTON ROAD
7200 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
775 sqft
Villa Nueva. This 1 bedroom loft townhouse comes with newer paint, carpet, appliances, blinds and more. Loft upstairs. Full bath upstairs and a half bath downstairs. Walk-in closet. Separate living and dining areas. Neutral thru out.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
6450 78TH AVENUE N
6450 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
825 sqft
Multiple units available....both 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Some have carpeted bedrooms, others are vinyl throughout. Water, Sewer, Trash, and Monthly Pest Control are provided and included in the rent. There is a Laundry Facility onsite.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Northwest
911 Washington Ave. SW #215
911 Washington Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
636 sqft
**WOW** THIS NO FRILLS/LOW BILLS CONDO APARTMENT IS LESS THAN ONE BLOCK TO SHOPPING (PUBLIX, HALLMARK, DRUG STORES, RESTAURANTS, DRY CLEANERS, HARDWARE STORE, BANK & CAR WASH); TWO BLOCKS TO PINELLAS TRAIL & MILDRED HELMS ELEM SCHOOL & SIX BLOCKS TO

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt Groves
401 1ST AVENUE NE
401 1st Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath available now. Tucked back away from the road! This apartment has a covered porch, all tile, open concept living room / dining room and kitchen. Right around the corner from Largo Central Park. This apartment wont last long!

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5227 65th Way North 97
5227 65th Way North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
735 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 X 1 - ready NOW! St. Pete location! - Property Id: 247344 Want a spacious 1 bedroom that is beautiful and ready to go NOW? LOOK no further! Northridge Apartments is offering unit #97 for you today. It is move in ready to view NOW.
Results within 10 miles of Seminole
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1000 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,000 in Seminole, FL

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Seminole is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Seminole in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

