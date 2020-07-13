Apartment List
/
FL
/
parker
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

68 Apartments for rent in Parker, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parker apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
4617 Park Street
4617 Park Street, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
4617 Park Street Available 07/17/20 - Newly renovated brick home in Parker! The interior is all new, including carpet, paint, cabinets, and paint! Extra bonus room/office inside the garage. The large backyard is fully privacy fenced.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 West Street
1200 West Street, Parker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2016 sqft
1200 West Street Available 07/14/20 - *1/2 off deposit for active military* Waterfront, brick home in Parker on Pratt Bayou. Convenient to Tyndall AFB.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
733 S. Camellia Avenue
733 South Camellia Avenue, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
988 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located close to schools, shopping, dining, and Tyndall AFB. Brand new flooring. Fresh paint. Brand new cabinetry through out the home.
Results within 1 mile of Parker
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
45 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Martin Bayou Estates
515 N. Bob Little Road
515 Bob Little Rd, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1197 sqft
515 N. Bob Little Road Available 08/20/20 - *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Hill
120 Arlington Drive
120 Arlington Drive, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2386 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home on Lake Martin - Tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home sits on a large lot and offers unobstructed views of Lake Martin. The oversized master features a private bathroom with tile walk-in shower and double vanity.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Front
5816 Bay Front Drive
5816 Bay Front Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
5816 Bay Front Drive Available 07/31/20 - This waterfront home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a fireplace, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, covered patio area, 2 car garage, and an in ground

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Morris Manor Estates
505 Jennings Ave
505 Jennings Avenue, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
505 Jennings Ave Available 08/21/20 - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with all electric appliances, fully fenced yard, and carport. *All pets are part of the application process and subject to the homeowner's approval. (RLNE5880287)

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Hill
4131 Leslie Lane
4131 Leslie Lane, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1997 sqft
Four bedroom Ranch home with large tiled sunroom, fully fenced rear yard and single car garage. All bedrooms have built in closets except one. Open living/dining area, cute klitchen, large laundry room with washer and dryer connections.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pine Crest
6511 Enzor Street
6511 Enzor Street, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
6511 Enzor Street Available 07/20/20 - This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, open patio in the backyard and a 1 Car garage. *No Pets* No Pets Allowed (RLNE5698184)
Results within 5 miles of Parker
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Spring Gate
1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
155 Reagan Road
155 Reagan Road, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
This 2 story Townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 and a half Bath, located near TAFB.*Includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, and lawn service**Storage room off covered back patio. No Washer/Dryer hookups**No Pets*

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7124 Chipewa Street
7124 Chipewa Street, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1613 sqft
7124 Chipewa Street Available 07/15/20 - This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, eat in kitchen features a breakfast bar, laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Woods
8111 Heritage Woods Ln
8111 Heritage Woods Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
8111 Heritage Woods Ln Available 07/31/20 - Split bedroom plan with formal dining room and living room. Ceramic tile kitchen and adjoining family room with fireplace with access to large covered patio.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Callaway Forest
7786 Betty Louise Drive
7786 Betty Louise Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1076 sqft
7786 Betty Louise Drive Available 07/15/20 - *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, eat in kitchen with bay windows, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch and a 1 Car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brittany Woods Park
109 Abigail Lane
109 Abigail Lane, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1483 sqft
109 Abigail Lane Available 08/01/20 109 Abigail Ln - Springfield/Callaway Area - This corner lot home has recently been redone inside with new flooring, new paint, and much more.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Callaway Point
7105 Mayo Circle
7105 Mayo Circle, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2300 sqft
- Single family home located in Callaway Point, close to schools, shopping, and Tyndall AFB. This home features cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, breakfast nook with bay windows and a center island.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Highland City
3426 Douglas Rd. - J
3426 Douglas Road, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-JULY! Spacious 900 +/- SF 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment available for rent. Freshly painted and new luxury vinyl plank seasoned wood floors just installed. Washer and dryer hook-ups are in the unit.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Callaway Point
7317 Rodgers Drive
7317 Rodgers Drive, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
7317 Rodgers Drive Available 07/21/20 - *1/2 off deposit for active military* Fully bricked, custom home located just 10 minutes from Tyndall AFB.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Walk
338 Michele Drive
338 Michele Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1881 sqft
- Home is located on a Cul-de-Sac. Located close to schools, Tyndall AFB, and shopping.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brittany Woods Park
111 Abigail Lane
111 Abigail Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1188 sqft
- This home is located in Callaway on a cul-de-sac in the Brittany Woods Park subdivision. This home features high ceilings and a kitchen with a breakfast bar. This home also features two full bathrooms, a two car garage, and a screened back porch.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7246 Boat Race Road
7246 Boat Race Road, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2840 sqft
- Custom built waterfront home located in Callaway. Living room features an electric fireplace, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar and an island, formal dining room, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Parker, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parker apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Parker 2 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParker 3 BedroomsParker Apartments with Balcony
Parker Apartments with GarageParker Apartments with ParkingParker Apartments with Pool
Parker Apartments with Washer-DryerParker Dog Friendly ApartmentsParker Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLCallaway, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLMarianna, FLSpringfield, FL
Lower Grand Lagoon, FLCedar Grove, FLLynn Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College