Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Parker, FL with garage

Parker apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5300 Nicholas Lane
5300 Nicholas Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to Tyndall Air Force Base. All electric appliances, deck in the back yard, and a 2 car garage. Trayed ceiling in master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5304 Alexander Lane
5304 Alexander Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
- Beautiful newly built 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a desired cul-de-sac community of Parker Pines in Parker, This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
733 S. Camellia Avenue
733 South Camellia Avenue, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
988 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located close to schools, shopping, dining, and Tyndall AFB. Brand new flooring. Fresh paint. Brand new cabinetry through out the home.
Results within 1 mile of Parker

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pine Crest
1 Unit Available
6511 Enzor Street
6511 Enzor Street, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, open patio in the backyard and a 1 Car garage.*No Pets*

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bay Front
1 Unit Available
5816 Bay Front Drive
5816 Bay Front Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
This waterfront home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a fireplace, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, covered patio area, 2 car garage, and an in ground pool.*Pool service included**No Pets*

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6302 Lake Drive
6302 Lake Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
This home is centrally located near TAFB, shopping, & dining. The living room features a corner fireplace and french doors leading out to the backyard. Laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection and a double car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
265 Callaway Chase LN
265 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath near TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. One car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Parker

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
762 Cason Circle
762 Cason Cir, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1702 sqft
Beautiful new construction home located in the quiet neighborhood, Andrews Plantation, Lynn Haven, FL. This home is located in one of four cul de sacs on Cason Circle which provides a very large backyard that is privacy fenced.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brittany Woods Park
1 Unit Available
131 Byrd Drive
131 Byrd Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1651 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in Brittany Woods subdivision with no through traffic. Features an open floor plan, kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Callaway Point
1 Unit Available
7105 Mayo Circle
7105 Mayo Circle, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2300 sqft
Single family home located in Callaway Point, close to schools, shopping, and Tyndall AFB. This home features cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, breakfast nook with bay windows and a center island.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Highland City
1 Unit Available
2402 Quiet Oaks Drive
2402 Quiet Oaks Drive, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1157 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, vinyl and wood flooring throughout the home, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection. 1 Car garage and a fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fox Lake
1 Unit Available
706 J J Drive
706 J J Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1360 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to TAFB, shopping, and dining. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Open patio and a 2 car garage.*No Pets*

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Heritage Woods
1 Unit Available
8111 Heritage Woods Lane
8111 Heritage Woods Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Split bedroom plan with formal dining room and living room. Ceramic tile kitchen and adjoining family room with fireplace with access to large covered patio. Master bedroom 20x12 with walk in closet, whirlpool tub and double vanity in master bath.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Callaway Point
1 Unit Available
7317 Rodgers Drive
7317 Rodgers Drive, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home is located in Callaway Point and situated on a corner lot with a large circular driveway and oversized 2.5-car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Callaway Forest
1 Unit Available
7786 Betty Louise Drive
7786 Betty Louise Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1076 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, eat in kitchen with bay windows, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch and a 1 Car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Lake
1 Unit Available
6706 Fox Lake Dr.
6706 Fox Lake Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1404 sqft
6706 Fox Lake Drive-Beautiful home in great neighborhood! Newly renovated, home is full of light featuring vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen, master suite with walk-in closet. laundry area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 E. Beach Drive
422 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
- 3-story townhome located in Grand Bay with a view of the St. Andrews Bay and within walking distance to downtown and the city marina.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brittany Woods Park
1 Unit Available
111 Abigail Lane
111 Abigail Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1188 sqft
111 Abigail Lane Available 06/26/20 - This home is located in Callaway on a cul-de-sac in the Brittany Woods Park subdivision. This home features high ceilings and a kitchen with a breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Callaway Point
1 Unit Available
6903 Ross Dr
6903 Ross Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1795 sqft
6903 Ross Dr - 3 BR/2BA home. Beautiful kitchen. All high end stainless steel appliances. Gas stove for the chef. Granite counters in kitchen. Fire place is not to be used. Metal roof. 2 car garage. Sprinkler system has a separate meter.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Amigo Estates
1 Unit Available
3502 Brooke Ln.
3502 Brooke Lane, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1436 sqft
- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage and detached building that's great for storage. Tile throughout the house and a screened patio in back. Nature lovers paradise, large lot with flower garden .

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
East Bay Park
1 Unit Available
1143 S Katherine Avenue
1143 South Katherine Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
This split bedroom home features a great room with cathedral ceilings, an eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, separate dining room. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Master bedroom has double vanities, walk in closet, and a door leading to a patio.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Towne & Country Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
4004 E. 12th Court
4004 East 12th Court, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1242 sqft
Welcome home to 4004 E. 12th Court - This home is all fresh and newly renovated, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached garage is ready for you to call home. This is in a great location with a nice size lot.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3602 Bay Tree Rd
3602 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2228 sqft
Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. - Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. Formal living, dining, and family rooms; kitchen with new granite counters and new stainless appliances, breakfast area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Parker, FL

Parker apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

